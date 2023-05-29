Advanced search
    LRE   BMG5361W1047

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LRE)
2023-05-26
617.50 GBX   -0.40%
09:51aLancashire : Non-Executive Directorate Changes
PU
05/22Citigroup cuts Sainsbury to 'neutral'
AN
05/19Lancashire : 2023 AGM Special Resolutions
PU
Lancashire : Non-Executive Directorate Changes

05/29/2023 | 09:51am EDT
BSX News

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Directorate Changes
Hamilton, Bermuda: 29 May 2023- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), Lancashire Holdings Limited, (the "Company") filed the following notice. The full filing is below:

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

25 May 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Director Notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or the "Company") announces that Bryan Joseph has informed the Company that he has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director for Sabre Insurance Group plc (listed on the London Stock Exchange). The appointment will take effect from 1 June 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head +44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16.00 BST on 25 May 2023.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

© 2023 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved.

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Lancashire Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 13:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
