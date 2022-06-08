Lancashire : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) announces its Share Repurchases

BSX News

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Group") announces its Share Repurchases

Hamilton, Bermuda: 8th, June 2022- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Company"; Ticker: LHL.BH) announces its share repurchases. The full filing stated:

To view the full filing please click on the following link: https://www.bsx.com/CompanyDocuments/1099936946/8th%20June%202022%20-%20Transaction%20in%20own%20securities.pdf

