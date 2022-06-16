Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lancashire Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRE   BMG5361W1047

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:47 2022-06-16 am EDT
369.40 GBX   -3.70%
10:03aLANCASHIRE : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) announces its Share Repurchases
PU
04:39aAJ Lucas Enters Deal For Withdrawal of Exit Notice in UK Exploration Licenses
MT
06/13LANCASHIRE : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) announces its Share Repurchases
PU
News 
Press Releases

Lancashire : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) announces its Share Repurchases

06/16/2022 | 10:03am EDT
BSX News

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Group") announces its Share Repurchases

Hamilton, Bermuda: 16th, June 2022- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Company"; Ticker: LHL.BH) announces its share repurchases. The full filing stated:

To view the full filing please click on the following link: https://www.bsx.com/CompanyDocuments/1099936946/16th%20June%202022%20-%20Transaction%20in%20own%20securities.pdf

# # #

For more information on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), contact James Best at 1-441-292-7212 or jbest@bsx.com. Information is also available at www.bsx.com and on Bloomberg at BSX.

Established in 1971 the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is now the leading fully electronic offshore securities market. The BSX specializes in listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and Insurance Linked Securities.

The BSX, recognised by the US SEC as a Designated Offshore Securities Market, is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges and is located in an O.E.C.D. member nation. The BSX has Approved Stock Exchange status under Australia's Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) taxation rules; Designated Investment Exchange status by the UK's Financial Services Authority; Recognised Stock Exchange by the UK HM Revenue and Customs; Designated Exchange status under Canada's Income Tax Act and is a member of America's Central Securities Depository Association.

Disclaimer

Lancashire Holdings Limited published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 448 M - -
Net income 2022 154 M - -
Net Debt 2022 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 1 113 M 1 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 94,4%
