  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lancashire Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRE   BMG5361W1047

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LRE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
593.50 GBX   -2.06%
02:54pLancashire : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) – Major Shareholder Notification
PU
10:50aAM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings
BU
12/01Royal Mail clashes with union over 'unacceptable' picket line conduct
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lancashire : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) – Major Shareholder Notification

12/02/2022 | 02:54pm EST
BSX News

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Group") - Major Shareholder Notification

Hamilton, Bermuda: 2nd, December 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Company"; Ticker: LHL BH) announces a Notification of Major Holdings.

To view the full filing please click on the following link:

Notificication of Major Holdings

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lancashire Holdings Limited published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 19:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 579 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,0x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 1 725 M 1 725 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lancashire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,23 $
Average target price 7,59 $
Spread / Average Target 4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Terence Maloney Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Natalie Kershaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lawrence Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Denise ODonoghue Group Head-Investments & Treasury
Simon William D. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED14.34%1 689
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.97%46 889
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.91%44 482
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.31.53%40 793
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.21%35 512
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.82%26 058