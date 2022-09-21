Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lancashire Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRE   BMG5361W1047

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LRE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
540.50 GBX   +2.08%
09/09AJ Lucas Welcomes UK Government's Lifting of Hydraulic Fracturing Moratorium; Shares Fall 5%
MT
08/24Credit Suisse Lifts Lancashire PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
08/19Lancashire Ratings Confirmed by Moody's on 'Good' Regulatory Capitalization
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK govt to review level of seismic activity allowed at fracking sites - minister

09/21/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Business Secretary Jacob Rees Mogg walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will look to stimulate the shale gas fracking industry by reviewing the level of seismic activity allowed at fracking sites, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC on Wednesday.

"The seismic limits will be reviewed to see a proportionate level," Rees-Mogg said in an interview with BBC Newsnight, to be broadcast later on Wednesday, according to a transcript released by the broadcaster in advance.

Earlier this month, new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a moratorium on fracking, which had been in place since 2019, would be lifted. The fracking process involves extracting gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure.

The industry has previously warned existing regulations, which suspend work if seismic activity of a magnitude 0.5 or above is detected, risk preventing fracking from being commercially viable.

"At 0.5 on the Richter scale, which is only noticeable with sophisticated machinery ... the fracking would not take place. That level is too low. But I can't confirm the new level because that's being looked at," Rees-Mogg said.

British fracking firm Cuadrilla had to halt fracking at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire several times in 2018 due to minor seismic events.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
09/09AJ Lucas Welcomes UK Government's Lifting of Hydraulic Fracturing Moratorium; Shares Fa..
MT
08/24Credit Suisse Lifts Lancashire PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
08/19Lancashire Ratings Confirmed by Moody's on 'Good' Regulatory Capitalization
MT
08/15Barclays Lifts Lancashire PT, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
08/12LANCASHIRE : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) announces its Share Repu..
PU
08/12Spanish Gas Network Madrileña Red de Gas Plans Sale in September
MT
08/11Owners of Madrid gas grid aim to launch sale in September- sources
RE
08/09LANCASHIRE : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) announces its Share Repu..
PU
08/04LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/27FTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Up on Positive Earnings Reports
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 517 M - -
Net income 2022 165 M - -
Net Debt 2022 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 1 464 M 1 464 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lancashire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,12 $
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Terence Maloney Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Natalie Kershaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lawrence Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Denise ODonoghue Group Head-Investments & Treasury
Simon William D. Fraser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.09%1 444
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-6.07%40 614
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES2.89%38 196
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.23.58%36 792
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.57%35 160
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.21%26 422