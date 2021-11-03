LANCASTER COLONY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS - Form 8-K

LANCASTER COLONY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, November 3 - Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) today reported results for the company's fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Summary

•Consolidated net sales increased 12.3% to a first quarter record $392.1 million.Retail segment net sales grew 15.6% to $223.9 million while Foodservice segment net sales advanced 8.1% to $168.2 million.

•Consolidated gross profit was nearly flat at $92.4 million compared to $92.7 million last year.

•Consolidated operating income declined $8.4 million to $40.5 million. Note that last year's operating income was favorably impacted by a $5.7 million non-cash reduction in the fair value of the contingent consideration for Bantam Bagels.

•Net income was $1.11 per diluted share versus $1.35 per diluted share last year.

CEO David A. Ciesinski commented, "We were pleased to complete another quarter with record sales.The growth in Retail segment sales was led by our licensing program, most notably Chick-fil-A® sauces and Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces, and increased demand for our New York BRAND Bakery® frozen garlic bread.The 15.6% increase in Retail segment net sales reflects significant growth on top of the 16.6% increase we reported in last year's first quarter.In the Foodservice segment, sales grew 8.1% driven by inflationary pricing and volume growth for our branded Foodservice products. As expected, we experienced significant cost inflation during the quarter that reduced our profit before our pricing initiatives took full effect."

"As we continue to navigate through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated supply chain challenges, I am very thankful for the tremendous support and ongoing commitment of the entire Lancaster Colony team to service and grow our business.Our top priorities remain the health, safety and welfare of our employees and continuing to play our part in the country's vital food supply chain."

"Looking ahead to our fiscal second quarter, we expect our licensing program to remain an important source of growth for Retail segment sales while our Foodservice segment should continue to benefit from higher

demand for our branded Foodservice products and growth from select quick-service restaurant and pizza chain customers in our mix of national chain restaurant accounts.We anticipate the inflationary environment to continue in the coming quarter, including higher commodity costs, particularly for soybean oil, along with increased costs for packaging, freight and labor.Inflationary pricing, including Retail segment pricing actions that took effect near the end of our fiscal first quarter combined with additional pricing in the Foodservice segment, will help to partially offset the input cost inflation.Our ongoing cost savings programs and other net price realization efforts will also serve to reduce the unfavorable impacts of inflation in the quarter."

First Quarter Results

Consolidated net sales increased 12.3% to a first quarter record $392.1 million. Excluding Omni Baking sales, which totaled $2.8 million last year, consolidated net sales increased 13.2%. The Omni Baking sales were attributed to a temporary supply agreement that was terminated effective October 31, 2020. Retail segment net sales grew 15.6% to $223.9 million, driven by Chick-fil-A® sauces and Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces, both of which are sold under exclusive licensing agreements. Frozen garlic bread was also a noted contributor to the increase in Retail net sales. In the Foodservice segment, net sales improved 8.1% driven by inflationary pricing and volume gains for our branded Foodservice products. Excluding all Omni Baking sales, Foodservice net sales increased 10.1%.

Consolidated gross profit was nearly flat at $92.4 million compared to $92.7 million last year as the sales growth, a more favorable sales mix and our ongoing cost savings programs were offset by higher commodity and packaging costs, incremental expenditures attributed to increased co-manufacturing costs, and increased freight and warehousing costs. We continue to monitor the protocols and guidelines provided by government health authorities and make the necessary investments to promote safe operations at all our plants and distribution centers.

SG&A expenses increased $3.7 million to $51.9 million including expenditures for Project Ascent, our ERP initiative, which totaled $9.4 million in the current-year quarter versus $8.3 million last year. SG&A expenses were also impacted by increased investments in personnel and business initiatives to support continued growth.

The change in contingent consideration in the prior-year quarter included the favorable impact of a $5.7 million non-cash reduction to the fair value of the contingent consideration for Bantam Bagels attributed to the effect of a SKU rationalization by a Foodservice customer. The associated loss of future sales to that customer also resulted in an impairment charge in the prior-year quarter of $1.2 million for certain intangible assets related to the Bantam Bagels business. Both of these items were reflected in the Foodservice segment results.

Consolidated operating income declined $8.4 million to $40.5 million as influenced by the factors referenced above including higher commodity and packaging costs, increased co-manufacturing costs, higher freight and warehousing costs, investments in personnel and business initiatives to support continued growth, and increased expenditures for Project Ascent. These unfavorable factors were partially offset by the benefit of the increased sales and our cost savings programs. The decrease in operating income also reflects the $5.7 million benefit to the prior-year quarter's operating income for the non-cash reduction to the fair value of the contingent consideration for Bantam Bagels partially offset by the $1.2 million impairment charge.

Net income declined $6.4 million to $30.7 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, versus $37.1 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, last year. Expenditures for Project Ascent reduced net income by $7.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the current-year quarter compared to $6.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. In addition, the favorable impact of the prior-year quarter's adjustment to the contingent consideration for Bantam Bagels increased net income by $4.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, while the impairment charge reduced net income by $0.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Conference Call on the Web

The company's first quarter conference call is scheduled for this morning, November 3, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Access to a live webcast of the call is available through a link on the company's Internet home page at www.lancastercolony.com. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the company's website.

About the Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(In thousands except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 392,056 $ 349,237 Cost of sales 299,689 256,583 Gross profit 92,367 92,654 Selling, general & administrative expenses 51,856 48,198 Change in contingent consideration - (5,687) Impairment charges - 1,195 Operating income 40,511 48,948 Other, net 20 4 Income before income taxes 40,531 48,952 Taxes based on income 9,876 11,873 Net income $ 30,655 $ 37,079 Net income per common share: (a) Basic and diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.35 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 27,459 27,461 Diluted 27,515 27,495





(a) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.





LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 NET SALES Retail $ 223,889 $ 193,725 Foodservice 168,167 155,512 Total Net Sales $ 392,056 $ 349,237 OPERATING INCOME Retail $ 48,178 $ 42,658 Foodservice 15,825 27,421 Corporate Expenses (23,492) (21,131) Total Operating Income $ 40,511 $ 48,948 (In thousands)





LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 130,089 $ 188,055 Receivables 108,365 97,897 Inventories 158,369 121,875 Other current assets 13,033 15,654 Total current assets 409,856 423,481 Net property, plant and equipment 392,036 364,622 Other assets 313,244 313,182 Total assets $ 1,115,136 $ 1,101,285 (In thousands)

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 127,753 $ 110,338 Accrued liabilities 52,034 63,585 Total current liabilities 179,787 173,923 Noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 85,294 84,215 Shareholders' equity 850,055 843,147 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,115,136 $ 1,101,285

