Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lancaster Colony Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LANC   US5138471033

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

(LANC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2022-10-25 pm EDT
176.08 USD   +0.94%
04:01pLancaster colony to webcast first quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call
PR
09/16Insider Sell: Lancaster Colony
MT
09/16Lancaster Colony Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LANCASTER COLONY TO WEBCAST FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

10/25/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Thursday, November 3, 2022.  The company will also host a conference call that same day beginning at 10:00 am ET to review its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Internet. To listen to the webcast, go to the company's website, www.lancastercolony.com, click on the webcast link on the home page and enter your registration information.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lancaster-colony-to-webcast-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-conference-call-301659114.html

SOURCE Lancaster Colony Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION
04:01pLancaster colony to webcast first quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call
PR
09/16Insider Sell: Lancaster Colony
MT
09/16Lancaster Colony Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Insider Sell: Lancaster Colony
MT
09/08LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Consumer Edge Adjusts Lancaster Colony Price Target to $168 From $132, Maintains Equal ..
MT
08/25Cowen Raises Price Target for Lancaster Colony to $169 From $140, Maintains Market Perf..
MT
08/25Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Moderately Higher in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
08/25Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Maintaining Modest Rise
MT
08/25Sector Update: Consumer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION
More recommendations