  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lancaster Colony Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LANC   US5138471033

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

(LANC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:33:17 2023-01-24 pm EST
192.53 USD   +0.91%
02:01pLancaster colony to webcast second quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call
PR
01/05Lancaster Colony Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05Lancaster Colony Corporation Announces Resignation of Neeli Bendapudi from the Board of Directors
CI
LANCASTER COLONY TO WEBCAST SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

01/24/2023 | 02:01pm EST
WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Thursday, February 2, 2023.  The company will also host a conference call that same day beginning at 10:00 am ET to review its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Internet. To listen to the webcast, go to the company's website, www.lancastercolony.com, click on the webcast link on the home page and enter your registration information.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lancaster-colony-to-webcast-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-conference-call-301729285.html

SOURCE Lancaster Colony Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
