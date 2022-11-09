Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lancaster Colony Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LANC   US5138471033

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

(LANC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34 2022-11-09 pm EST
203.13 USD   -2.70%
02:11pLancaster Colony : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11/03Lancaster Colony Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Sales
MT
11/03Lancaster Colony Seeks M&A
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lancaster Colony : Annual Meeting of Shareholders

11/09/2022 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOVEMBER 9, 2022

RULES OF CONDUCT AND PROCEDURES

Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Lancaster Colony Corporation (the "Company"). It is our desire to conduct an informative and orderly Annual Meeting. Kindly observe the following Rules of Conduct and Procedures.

  1. Meeting Conduct. The Executive Chairman of the Board (the "Chair") may act in his or her sole discretion to regulate the conduct of the meeting in accordance with our Company's Amended and Restated Regulations.
  2. Eligibility to Participate. Because this is a meeting of our Shareholders, only our Shareholders are permitted to vote or submit questions during the Annual Meeting. You need to have held stock as of the close of business on the record date of September 12, 2022 to be eligible to vote or submit questions during the Annual Meeting. Please refer to Item 4 below, How to Participate, for participation instructions.
  3. Agenda. We will strictly follow the agenda posted at the web address referenced below in item 4 (the "Agenda") as we conduct the meeting. If a Shareholder has a question about one of the matters in the Agenda to be voted on by the Shareholders at the Annual Meeting, such question may be submitted in the field provided in the web portal at or before the time the matters come before the Annual Meeting for consideration. Please include your name and email address with any question(s) you submit. We will answer questions on any matters in the Agenda to be voted on by the Shareholders at the Annual Meeting before the voting is closed.
  4. How to Participate.
    • To attend the meeting as a guest, select the guest option and simply enter your name and email address in the web portal at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LANC2022.
    • To attend the meeting as a shareholder with the opportunity to vote or submit questions, please login to the web portal at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LANC2022, select the shareholder option and enter the 16-digit control number you received with your proxy materials. If you have voted your shares prior to the start of the Annual Meeting, you do not need to vote your shares again during the Annual Meeting unless you wish to revoke or change your vote. Shareholders who are logged into the webcast can submit a question beginning 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting and until the time that the question-and-answer session is concluded, by simply typing it into the "ask a question" box and clicking "submit". Please include your name and email address with any question(s) you submit.
  6. Q&A Session. Following adjournment of the formal business of the Annual Meeting, a Company representative will address general questions submitted by Shareholders.
    • It will help us if questions are succinct and cover only one topic per question. Questions from multiple Shareholders on the same topic or that are otherwise related may be grouped, summarized and answered together.
    • Shareholder questions are welcome and encouraged, provided they are relevant and appropriate. The Company does not intend to address any questions that are related to material, non-public information of the Company or that are out of order or not otherwise suitable for the conduct of the Annual Meeting, as determined by the Chair or the Corporate Secretary in their reasonable judgment.
    • If there are any matters of individual concern to a Shareholder that are not of general concern to all Shareholders, or if a question posed was not otherwise answered, such matters may be raised separately after the Annual Meeting by contacting Investor Relations at ir@lancastercolony.com.
  8. Recording. The use of any equipment or other means to share or record audio or video, or to capture screen shots, of any portion of the Annual Meeting is prohibited. A webcast playback will be available at Lancaster Colony's website, www.lancastercolony.com, following the completion of the meeting (Events and Presentations page).

Page 1 of 2

  1. Technical Issues. Technical support will be available by calling the telephone number posted on the web portal login page. In the event of technical malfunction or other significant problem that disrupts the Annual Meeting, the Chair of the Annual Meeting may adjourn, recess, or expedite the Annual Meeting, or take such other appropriate action as the Chair determines.
  2. Forward Looking Statements. We desire to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). During the Annual Meeting, we may make various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the PSLRA and other applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by the use of the forward-looking words "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "plan," "expect," "hope" or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations; contain projections regarding future developments, operations or financial conditions; or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are based upon assumptions and assessments made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments; and other factors we believe to be appropriate. These forward- looking statements involve various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You should not place undue reliance on statements that are based on current expectations.
    Thank you for your cooperation and for joining the Company at the Annual Meeting.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Lancaster Colony Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 19:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION
02:11pLancaster Colony : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11/03Lancaster Colony Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Sales
MT
11/03Lancaster Colony Seeks M&A
CI
11/03Transcript : Lancaster Colony Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 202..
CI
11/03Lancaster Colony : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03LANCASTER COLONY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (LANC) LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $425.5M, vs. Street..
MT
11/03Lancaster Colony Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
11/03Lancaster colony reports first quarter sales and earnings
PR
10/25Lancaster colony to webcast first quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 820 M - -
Net income 2023 157 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 752 M 5 752 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lancaster Colony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 208,76 $
Average target price 210,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Alan Ciesinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas K. Pigott Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John B. Gerlach Chairman
Robert L. Fox Independent Director
Neeli Bendapudi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION26.06%5 752
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-27.56%45 232
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-39.32%23 306
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-17.79%10 467
CHRISTIAN HANSEN-17.05%7 622
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-34.99%4 733