    LANC   US5138471033

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

(LANC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44:17 2023-05-18 pm EDT
208.56 USD   -0.29%
03:31pLancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend
BU
05/09Lancaster Colony Appoints Zena Srivatsa Arnold to Board of Directors
BU
05/09Lancaster Colony Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend

05/18/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per common share, payable June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2023.

The quarterly cash dividend amount of 85 cents per share maintains the higher level set six months ago, which marked the company’s 60th consecutive year of increased regular cash dividends. Lancaster Colony is one of only 13 U.S. companies with 60 straight years of regular cash dividend increases.

CEO David A. Ciesinski said, “The dividend reflects the company’s continued strong financial position and will be the 240th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by the company since September 1963.” He noted that the annual payout for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 is $3.35 per share, up from the $3.15 per share paid in fiscal 2022.

Common shares currently outstanding are approximately 27,525,000.

Forward-Looking Statements

We desire to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). This news release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the PSLRA and other applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by the use of the forward-looking words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicated” or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations; contain projections regarding future developments, operations or financial conditions; or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are based upon assumptions and assessments made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments; and other factors we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements involve various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include:

  • changes in our cash flow or use of cash in various business activities; and
  • risks related to other factors described under “Risk Factors” in other reports and statements filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (available at www.sec.gov).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Management believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on such statements that are based on current expectations.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 846 M - -
Net income 2023 137 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 757 M 5 757 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 67,8%
Managers and Directors
David Alan Ciesinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas K. Pigott Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John B. Gerlach Chairman
Robert L. Fox Independent Director
Alan F. Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION6.02%5 757
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-19.12%42 892
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-21.53%20 986
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION16.86%11 294
CHRISTIAN HANSEN7.54%10 283
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-15.57%4 813
