Lancaster Colony : Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Corrected Transcript Q4 2020 Earnings Call 27-Aug-2020 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Dale N. Ganobsik Thomas K. Pigott Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasurer, Lancaster Colony Corp. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Assistant Secretary, Lancaster David A. Ciesinski Colony Corp. President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Lancaster Colony Corp. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Brian Holland Todd M. Brooks Analyst, D.A. Davidson Companies Analyst, C.L. King & Associates, Inc. Ryan Blaze Bell Analyst, Consumer Edge Research LLC ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Good morning. My name is Megan, and I will be your conference call facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lancaster Colony Corporation Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. Conducting today's call will be Dave Ciesinski, President and CEO; and Tom Pigott, CFO. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers have completed their prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. And now, to begin the conference call, here is Dale Ganobsik, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer for Lancaster Colony Corporation. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Dale N. Ganobsik Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasurer, Lancaster Colony Corp. Thank you, Megan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Lancaster Colony's fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter conference call. Our discussion this morning may include forward-looking statements which are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based upon subsequent events. A detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the company's filings with the SEC. Also note that the audio replay of this call will be archived and available at our company's website, lancastercolony.com, later this afternoon. For today's call, Dave Ciesinski, our President and CEO, will begin with a business update and highlights for the quarter. Tom Pigott, our CFO, will then provide an overview of the financial results. Dave will then share some 2 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2020 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Corrected Transcript Q4 2020 Earnings Call 27-Aug-2020 comments regarding our outlook for fiscal 2021. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we'll be happy to respond to any questions you may have. Once again, we appreciate your participation this morning. I'll now turn the call over to Lancaster Colony's President and CEO, Dave Ciesinski. Dave? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... David A. Ciesinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Lancaster Colony Corp. Thanks, Dale, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here with you today as we review our fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2020. I'd like to begin by extending a sincere thank you to the entire Lancaster Colony team for their tremendous effort during the past five months as we confronted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic from the frontline workers at our plants and distribution centers to all the associates and leaders throughout our business. I am extremely proud of how we pulled together and worked in common cause to meet the shifting demands of our business. From the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we've remain steadfast that our mission is fixed, first, to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of our teammates; and second, to ensure that we continue to play our role in our country's vital food supply chain. Despite all the uncertainty and obstacles that COVID-19 has imposed on our business, we completed fiscal year 2020 with record net sales of over $1.3 billion and record gross profit of $358 million. In our fiscal fourth quarter, excluding Omni Baking sales, consolidated net sales grew 70 basis points. Net sales in our Retail segment grew 24.5%, while our Foodservice segment's reported net sales declined 24.1%. Retail net sales benefited from higher demand as the impacts of COVID-19 drove increased at-home food consumption. We were pleased to see that our recent new product introductions contributed about 4.5 percentage points to our Retail segment's Q4 sales growth. Notable contributors to growth included our single bottle offering of Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, and separately, Chick-fil-A sauces that we are selling in a regional pilot test in Florida. Both the Buffalo Wild Wings and Chick-fil-A sauces are being sold under exclusive license agreements. Following a strong third quarter, Retail sales trends remained robust in the fourth quarter for our New York Bakery frozen garlic bread, Sister Schubert's frozen dinner rolls and Olive Garden dressings. In our Foodservice segment, excluding all Omni Baking sales, fourth quarter sales decline 22.2%. The Foodservice segment was adversely impacted by COVID-19, particularly, in the month of April but recovered notably in May and June, led by the quick-service restaurant customers within our national account base. Despite the unfavorable influences of COVID-19, we grew our fourth quarter consolidated gross profit by $10.9 million or 13.9% to a fourth quarter record $89.1 million. The gross profit improvement was driven by the favorable sales mix, our cost-savings programs and improved net price realization in Retail. Notable offsets to gross profit attributed to COVID-19 included much deserved wage rate increases for our frontline employees and, in keeping with our top priority, investments to promote safe operations at all of our facilities. I'll now turn the call over to Tom Pigott, our CFO, for his commentary on our Q4 financial results. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Thomas K. Pigott Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Assistant Secretary, Lancaster Colony Corp. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2020 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Corrected Transcript Q4 2020 Earnings Call 27-Aug-2020 Thanks, Dave. Overall, the quarter's results exceeded our expectations. After a challenging April, the business recovered strongly. The performance was reflective of the many actions taken by our employees to address the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and the focus they maintained on our key objectives. Fourth quarter consolidated net sales decreased 90 basis points to $320.9 million. Excluding Omni Baking sales of $2.8 million in the current-year quarter and $7.7 million in the prior-year quarter, consolidated net sales increased by 70 basis points. As you recall, Omni Baking sales are attributed to a temporary supply agreement. These sales will continue to decline as the supply agreement comes to an end during our fiscal second quarter. Consolidated gross profit increased $10.9 million, or 13.9% to $89.1 million, and gross margins grew by 360 basis points. The increase was driven by the strong revenue growth in the Retail segment, our cost-savings programs, improved net price realization in Retail, and lower commodity costs. These favorable impacts were partially offset by the COVID-19 related items including nearly $3 million in incremental frontline worker pay as well as other costing to ensure the safe operation of our facilities. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $8.9 million, or 22%. There were two major drivers behind the increase. First was the investment we're making in our ERP program entitled Project Ascent which accounted for $3.8 million of the increase. The second main driver was a $3.2 million write-off of previously capitalized engineering costs related to our decision to cancel the Horse Cave expansion project. As we discussed in our Q3 call, we elected to cancel this project and reassess our longer-term capacity needs given the rapid change in demand we are seeing. Note that the expansion project with a different design remains a strong possibility for the future and we'll have more to share on these plans in an upcoming call. Consolidated operating income declined $3.1 million versus the prior year to $40.2 million. It's important to note that the prior results included a $7.4 million favorable adjustment to contingent consideration, and the current year results include the incremental $3.8 million in the ERP expenses and the COVID-19 items mentioned above. Key drivers of the strong operating income growth, excluding these items, include the top line performance, favorable mix and cost-savings programs. Our effective tax rate was 24.6% this quarter versus a tax rate of 25.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. We estimate our tax rate for fiscal 2021 to be 24%. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share decreased $0.10 to $1.10. Increased expenditures for Project Ascent accounted for $0.10 of the decline. The prior year fourth quarter benefited from a change in contingent consideration which totaled $0.21 per share. With regards to capital expenditures, our fiscal 2021 payments for property additions totaled $82.6 million. Our investment in fiscal 2020 included expenditures for our frozen dinner roll capacity expansion project and the purchase of the Omni Baking facility that was previously leased. Looking forward to fiscal year 2021, we are forecasting total capital expenditures between $65 million and $85 million based on plans currently in place. We're in the process of evaluating additional and potentially significant investments to meet the rapid growth in demand for our products. These projects will be additive to this forecast. We'll provide you with future updates on our plants once they are more fully developed. In addition to investing in the business, we also returned funds to shareholders. Our quarterly cash dividend paid on June 30 was $0.70 per share, an 8% increase from the prior year amount. Our longstanding streak of annual dividend increases reached 57 years this past December. Despite the higher level investments and increased dividend payments, our financial position remains very strong as we finished the quarter debt free with $198 million cash on the balance sheet. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2020 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

