Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) today reported results for the company’s fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Summary

  • Consolidated net sales increased 1.8% to a second quarter record $485.9 million versus $477.4 million last year. Retail net sales grew 2.0% to $264.0 million while Foodservice net sales advanced 1.5% to $221.9 million.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased $19.4 million, or 19.0%, to a second quarter record $121.5 million.
  • Consolidated operating income increased $14.4 million, or 28.1%, to a second quarter record $65.8 million.
  • Net income was $1.87 per diluted share versus $1.45 per diluted share last year.

CEO David A. Ciesinski commented, “We were very pleased to complete the quarter with record sales and profit. In addition to carryover pricing, Retail segment net sales growth of 2.0% was driven by volume gains for our successful licensing program, continued strong performance for our New York BRAND® Bakery frozen garlic bread and increased demand for our Reames® frozen egg noodles. In the Foodservice segment, sales growth of 1.5% was led by higher demand from several of our national chain restaurant accounts along with volume growth for our branded Foodservice products. It is worth noting that, during the period, Foodservice segment sales were adversely impacted by deflationary pricing.”

“Our reported gross profit margin improved to 25.0%, an increase of 360 basis points versus last year, which reflects favorable pricing net of commodity costs, or PNOC, following two years of unprecedented inflation, in addition to the positive impacts of our cost savings initiatives.”

“Looking ahead to our fiscal third quarter, we project Retail sales will continue to benefit from our expanding licensing program while, in the Foodservice segment, we expect sustained volume growth from select quick-service restaurant customers. We anticipate continued favorability in our pricing net of commodity costs, but at a sequentially lower level compared to our fiscal second quarter. Deflationary pricing is expected to remain a headwind to Foodservice segment net sales.”

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated net sales increased 1.8% to a second quarter record $485.9 million versus $477.4 million last year. Retail segment net sales grew 2.0% to $264.0 million. Beyond the favorable impact of our fiscal 2023 pricing actions, key contributors to the increase in Retail segment net sales included our licensing program, most notably Chick-fil-A® sauces and dressings; our New York BRAND® Bakery frozen garlic bread products; and our Reames® frozen egg noodles. Retail segment sales volume, measured in pounds shipped, declined 1.9%. Excluding the impacts of a recent value engineering initiative and our reduced commitment to private label bread, Retail sales volume increased 1.2%. In the Foodservice segment, net sales improved 1.5% to $221.9 million despite deflationary pricing. Foodservice sales volume, measured in pounds shipped, increased 4.6% led by higher demand from several of our national chain restaurant accounts along with volume growth for our branded Foodservice products.

Consolidated gross profit increased $19.4 million, or 19.0%, to a second quarter record $121.5 million, which reflects favorability in our pricing net of commodity costs and the impact of our cost savings initiatives. Partial offsets to these positive factors included higher labor costs and increased depreciation expense.

SG&A expenses rose $4.9 million to $55.7 million driven by increased consumer spending and higher brokerage costs. Expenditures for Project Ascent, our ERP initiative, continued to wind down with costs totaling $2.0 million in the current-year quarter versus $7.5 million last year.

Consolidated operating income grew $14.4 million, or 28.1%, to a second quarter record $65.8 million driven by the increase in gross profit partially offset by the higher SG&A expenses.

Net income increased $11.5 million to $51.5 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, versus $1.45 per diluted share last year. Expenditures for Project Ascent reduced net income by $1.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the current-year quarter compared to $5.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Fiscal Year-to-Date Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, net sales increased 4.9% to $947.5 million compared to $902.9 million a year ago. Net income for the six-month period totaled $95.4 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, versus the prior-year amount of $77.6 million, or $2.81 per diluted share. In the current-year period, spend for Project Ascent decreased net income by $4.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. In the prior-year period, spend for Project Ascent decreased net income by $12.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

About the Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(In thousands except per-share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net sales

 

$

485,916

 

$

477,394

 

$

947,488

 

$

902,931

Cost of sales

 

 

364,448

 

 

375,292

 

 

717,298

 

 

701,774

Gross profit

 

 

121,468

 

 

102,102

 

 

230,190

 

 

201,157

Selling, general & administrative expenses

 

 

55,714

 

 

50,775

 

 

107,661

 

 

100,532

Operating income

 

 

65,754

 

 

51,327

 

 

122,529

 

 

100,625

Other, net

 

 

1,425

 

 

478

 

 

2,282

 

 

208

Income before income taxes

 

 

67,179

 

 

51,805

 

 

124,811

 

 

100,833

Taxes based on income

 

 

15,695

 

 

11,832

 

 

29,376

 

 

23,268

Net income

 

$

51,484

 

$

39,973

 

$

95,435

 

$

77,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share: (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.87

 

$

1.45

 

$

3.47

 

$

2.82

Diluted

 

$

1.87

 

$

1.45

 

$

3.47

 

$

2.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

$

0.90

 

$

0.85

 

$

1.75

 

$

1.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

27,425

 

 

27,471

 

 

27,437

 

 

27,460

Diluted

 

 

27,440

 

 

27,493

 

 

27,457

 

 

27,476

 

(a) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

NET SALES

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail

 

$

263,992

 

 

$

258,763

 

 

$

506,176

 

 

$

481,979

 

Foodservice

 

 

221,924

 

 

 

218,631

 

 

 

441,312

 

 

 

420,952

 

Total Net Sales

 

$

485,916

 

 

$

477,394

 

 

$

947,488

 

 

$

902,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail

 

$

59,521

 

 

$

49,352

 

 

$

112,645

 

 

$

92,252

 

Foodservice

 

 

27,145

 

 

 

26,696

 

 

 

53,778

 

 

 

58,625

 

Corporate Expenses

 

 

(20,912

)

 

 

(24,721

)

 

 

(43,894

)

 

 

(50,252

)

Total Operating Income

 

$

65,754

 

 

$

51,327

 

 

$

122,529

 

 

$

100,625

 

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

 

2023

2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

 

$

       133,848

 

$

         88,473

Receivables

 

 

100,188

 

 

114,967

Inventories

 

 

158,192

 

 

158,265

Other current assets

 

 

13,171

 

 

12,758

Total current assets

 

 

405,399

 

 

374,463

Net property, plant and equipment

 

 

490,391

 

 

482,206

Other assets

 

 

253,135

 

 

256,325

Total assets

 

$

    1,148,925

 

$

    1,112,994

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

       104,114

 

$

       111,758

Accrued liabilities

 

 

59,262

 

 

56,994

Total current liabilities

 

 

163,376

 

 

168,752

Noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

 

 

77,223

 

 

81,975

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

908,326

 

 

862,267

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

    1,148,925

 

$

    1,112,994

 