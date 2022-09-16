Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lancaster Colony Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LANC   US5138471033

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

(LANC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
168.01 USD   -0.08%
05:23pINSIDER SELL : Lancaster Colony
MT
05:20pLANCASTER COLONY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08:03aLANCASTER COLONY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Lancaster Colony : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Nagle David S.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
LANCASTER COLONY CORP [LANC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Supply Chn Off-TMarzetti /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
380 POLARIS PARKWAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WESTERVILLE OH 43082
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Nagle David S.
380 POLARIS PARKWAY

WESTERVILLE, OH43082

Chief Supply Chn Off-TMarzetti
Signatures
Patricia S. Callahan, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Vests one-third per year beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Lancaster Colony Corporation published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 827 M - -
Net income 2023 137 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 627 M 4 627 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lancaster Colony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 168,14 $
Average target price 168,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Alan Ciesinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas K. Pigott Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John B. Gerlach Chairman
Robert L. Fox Independent Director
Neeli Bendapudi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION3.02%4 627
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-15.29%54 061
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-30.03%26 874
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-13.03%11 222
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-24.33%6 901
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-27.10%5 693