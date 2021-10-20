Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lancaster Colony Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LANC   US5138471033

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

(LANC)
Lancaster Colony : To Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

10/20/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.  The company will also host a conference call that same day beginning at 10:00 am ET to review its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Internet. To listen to the webcast, go to the company's website, www.lancastercolony.com, click on the webcast link on the home page and enter your registration information.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

