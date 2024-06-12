SUPPLYING THE TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY
HIGHLIGHTS
Net
Zero
Lithium
Diversified
Lithium
Portfolio
Drill
Ready
Project
We are developing carbon carbon-free lithium supply chain.
Lithium brine at our Alkali Flats Project in New Mexico, strongly analogous to Clayton Valley. Hard Rock lithium at our Trans Taiga
Project in James Bay.
Maiden drilling program is expected to be ready by April 2024 at our
Alkali Flats Project.
Through the development
Net Zero
Lithium,
Lancaster will
power the
future of
Carbon free
lithium
development
and production
The two properties, named Catley Lake and Centennial East, covering 3,036 and 5,081 hectares respectively, offer significant exploration upside and close proximity to Centennial, Dufferin, and Wide Lake deposits.
The Piney Lake Gold Project is strategically positioned, encircled by the prolific gold claims of SGO / SSR Mining, Piney Lake is in a region with a history of mineral discoveries.
KorrAI's innovative satellite and. AI technology, will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration.
Uranium
Energy
Projects
The Piney
Lake Gold
Property
KorrAI Technology
ENERGY TRANSITION
OPPORTUNITY
"The energy transition is the greatest economic opportunity of our time. The world is shifting towards a low-carbon future, and those who invest in the transition today will reap the rewards tomorrow."
- Adnan Z. Amin, Former Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency
WHY LITHIUM?
EV MARKET FUELS LITHIUM DEMAND
Lithium is essential for producing the lithium- ion batteries used in EV's, laptops, etc.
By 2040, lithium demand could grow by more than 12x.
Currently ~87% of all lithium is sourced from
Australia, Chile and China.
The U.S.A is currently has only one large- scale lithium mine, Silver Peak, in Nevada while Canada doesn't produce any lithium.
WHY NOW - USA IRA
Inflation Reduction Act
- The single largest investment in climate and energy in American history
- Enabling America to tackle the climate crisis and advancing environmental justice
- Securing America's position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing and putting the United States on a pathway to achieve climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050
Access to CLEAN NET ZERO LITHIUM in the USA
WHY NEW MEXICO & QUEBEC
Location, Location, Location
-
Both jurisdictions are top-tier mining jurisdictions,
with Quebec Pegmatite being the most sought- after globally
- New Mexico playas are underexplored for Lithium brines
- Close proximity to all Gigafactories/BESS plants in North America
- Near to major infrastructure such as highway, rail, and transmission lines
- Abundant Renewable Energy, with prolific solar and wind in NM and hydro in Quebec
NORTH AMERICAN GIGAFACTORIES
Analysis by CIC energiGUNE
OPERATIONAL PLANT
PROJECT IN PROGRESS
OPERATIONAL PILOT LINE OR IN PROGRESS
NEW MEXICO & QUEBEC
RENEWABLE LEADERS
New Mexico is a Hub for Renewable
Energy Production
- Second in the USA for Solar potential and tenth in Wind potential
- Operating Geothermal power only 8mi to the south of Alkali Flats
- In discussions to initiate a Solar PV project in New Mexico alongside our Alkali Flat Lithium Project
Quebec boasts Canada's cleanest electricity with nearly all electricity from hydro power.
Net Zero Lithium
Clean Energy Sources used for
Carbon Free Electric Vehicles
- Using the abundance of clean energy sources in New Mexico, Lancaster aims to develop a world-class lithium brine project at its Aklali Flats Project
- Lancaster's management team is proud to work towards reducing the currently high carbon footprint of lithium production
- One of the only Lithium Exploration Companies looking ahead, building a complete carbon-free process
ALKALI FLATS LITHIUM BRINE PROPERTY OVERVIEW
Geochemical Data
Up to 149 ppm Li in samples
Drill Program
Drilling Permits for 3-hole drill
program approved by New Mexico Mining and Minerals
Division and BLM in May 2024
Claim For 100%
Exclusive acquisition rights on ~5,200ac
Supporting
Exploration
AZL conducted exploration and identified drilling targets
immediately north and Lightning Dock Geothermal
to south
Geophysics Data
Drone Survey in May & Magneto Telluric in August
Excellent Access
Interstate Highway and Railway on or beside the property
Large Basin
Analogous Geology to
Clayton Valley
Room to Expand
Minimal Lithium Exploration
ALKALI FLATS ASSET
I-10 & Rail Line
ALKALI FLAT LITHIUM BRINE PROPERTY GEOPHYSICS
- Geophysics results from Q3 2023 successful magneto-telluricprogram. Built on May 2023 Drone program and AZL MT 2022 program
- Well-defined highly conductive subsurface targets
- Regulatory applications submitted for the Summer 2024 drilling program
