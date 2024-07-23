SUPPLYING THE TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY

CORPORATE PRESENTATION JUNE 2024

CSE: LCR | OTCQB: LANRF | FRA: 6UF0

HIGHLIGHTS

Net

Zero

Lithium

Diversified

Lithium

Portfolio

Drill

Ready

Project

We are developing carbon carbon-free lithium supply chain.

Lithium brine at our Alkali Flats Project in New Mexico, strongly analogous to Clayton Valley. Hard Rock lithium at our Trans Taiga

Project in James Bay.

Maiden drilling program is expected to be ready by April 2024 at our

Alkali Flats Project.

Through the development

Net Zero

Lithium,

Lancaster will

power the

future of

Carbon free

lithium

development

and production

The two properties, named Catley Lake and Centennial East, covering 3,036 and 5,081 hectares respectively, offer significant exploration upside and close proximity to Centennial, Dufferin, and Wide Lake deposits.

The Piney Lake Gold Project is strategically positioned, encircled by the prolific gold claims of SGO / SSR Mining, Piney Lake is in a region with a history of mineral discoveries.

KorrAI's innovative satellite and. AI technology, will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration.

Uranium

Energy

Projects

The Piney

Lake Gold

Property

KorrAI Technology

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

2

ENERGY TRANSITION

OPPORTUNITY

"The energy transition is the greatest economic opportunity of our time. The world is shifting towards a low-carbon future, and those who invest in the transition today will reap the rewards tomorrow."

  • Adnan Z. Amin, Former Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

3

WHY LITHIUM?

EV MARKET FUELS LITHIUM DEMAND

Lithium is essential for producing the lithium- ion batteries used in EV's, laptops, etc.

By 2040, lithium demand could grow by more than 12x.

Currently ~87% of all lithium is sourced from

Australia, Chile and China.

The U.S.A is currently has only one large- scale lithium mine, Silver Peak, in Nevada while Canada doesn't produce any lithium.

  1. https://www.stockwatch.com/News/Item/Z-C!LAC-3326280/C/LAC
  2. https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Historical-and-targeted-electric-shares-of-new-passenger-vehicle-sales-by-markets_fig4_343670432

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

4

WHY NOW - USA IRA

Inflation Reduction Act

  • The single largest investment in climate and energy in American history
  • Enabling America to tackle the climate crisis and advancing environmental justice
  • Securing America's position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing and putting the United States on a pathway to achieve climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050

Access to CLEAN NET ZERO LITHIUM in the USA

https://decarbonization.visualcapitalist.com/breaking-down-clean-energy-funding-in-the-inflation-reduction-act/

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

6

WHY NEW MEXICO & QUEBEC

Location, Location, Location

  • Both jurisdictions are top-tier mining jurisdictions,
    with Quebec Pegmatite being the most sought- after globally
  • New Mexico playas are underexplored for Lithium brines
  • Close proximity to all Gigafactories/BESS plants in North America
  • Near to major infrastructure such as highway, rail, and transmission lines
  • Abundant Renewable Energy, with prolific solar and wind in NM and hydro in Quebec

NORTH AMERICAN GIGAFACTORIES

Analysis by CIC energiGUNE

OPERATIONAL PLANT

PROJECT IN PROGRESS

OPERATIONAL PILOT LINE OR IN PROGRESS

https://medium.com/prime-movers-lab/does-the-u-s-have-enough-lithium-to-support-the-growing-ev-market-d73a44a969e5

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

7

NEW MEXICO & QUEBEC

RENEWABLE LEADERS

New Mexico is a Hub for Renewable

Energy Production

  • Second in the USA for Solar potential and tenth in Wind potential
  • Operating Geothermal power only 8mi to the south of Alkali Flats
  • In discussions to initiate a Solar PV project in New Mexico alongside our Alkali Flat Lithium Project
    Quebec boasts Canada's cleanest electricity with nearly all electricity from hydro power.

https://www.nmstatelands.org/divisions/commercial-resources/renewable-energy/

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

8

Net Zero Lithium

Clean Energy Sources used for

Carbon Free Electric Vehicles

  • Using the abundance of clean energy sources in New Mexico, Lancaster aims to develop a world-class lithium brine project at its Aklali Flats Project
  • Lancaster's management team is proud to work towards reducing the currently high carbon footprint of lithium production
  • One of the only Lithium Exploration Companies looking ahead, building a complete carbon-free process

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

9

ALKALI FLATS LITHIUM BRINE PROPERTY OVERVIEW

Geochemical Data

Up to 149 ppm Li in samples

Drill Program

Drilling Permits for 3-hole drill

program approved by New Mexico Mining and Minerals

Division and BLM in May 2024

Claim For 100%

Exclusive acquisition rights on ~5,200ac

Supporting

Exploration

AZL conducted exploration and identified drilling targets

immediately north and Lightning Dock Geothermal

to south

Geophysics Data

Drone Survey in May & Magneto Telluric in August

Excellent Access

Interstate Highway and Railway on or beside the property

Large Basin

Analogous Geology to

Clayton Valley

Room to Expand

Minimal Lithium Exploration

ALKALI FLATS ASSET

I-10 & Rail Line

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

10

ALKALI FLAT LITHIUM BRINE PROPERTY GEOPHYSICS

  • Geophysics results from Q3 2023 successful magneto-telluricprogram. Built on May 2023 Drone program and AZL MT 2022 program
  • Well-defined highly conductive subsurface targets
  • Regulatory applications submitted for the Summer 2024 drilling program

2024 • LANCASTER RESOURCES • CSE: LCR • OTCQB: LANRF • FRA: 6UF0

11

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lancaster Resources Inc. published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 21:41:00 UTC.