Lancers : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
08/21/2020
Financial Results
for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
LANCERS, INC.
(TSE Mothers：4484)
August 13, 2020
1
Vision / Company profile
Our Mission
Empowerment of Individuals
Our Vision
We will create a world where anyone can live their own workstyle, with the power of technology
Company
LANCERS, INC.
name
Business
Platform business
Company
contents
Founder and
Profile
Yosuke Akiyoshi
CEO
Establishment
April, 2008
Staff
Approx. 200 employees
*
*) Employees include full-time employees (excluding those who are seconded to outside the Group, but including those seconded to the company within the Group) and
temporary workers(part-time workers)
2
Our Business
Providing matching services for freelancers since 2008. Contactless operations from ordering to managing projects and payments.
Clients
(Employers)
Benefits
Being able to secure the necessary resources whenever needed
Order can be placed for relatively low fees and shorter time
Freelancers
(Contractors)
Benefits
Being able to
choose projects that fit their skills
work whenever & wherever they want
Increase income
3
Business Models / Features
Online staffing
*(OS), which offers jobs to specific individuals
is our main business model,
OS accounts for 90% of total GMV
**.
Online Staffing (OS)
Select
Select a
Review
Start
specific
specific
work
personnel
freelancer
or skills and
or skills and
request a
request a
job
job
Freelancers
Clients or our company
(Specified)
Crowd Sourcing(CS)
Select
Output
Job
Job
one of
proposals
posting
posting
the
proposals
Freelancers
Clients
(Anonymous)
Typical case
Unit price
GMV %
Development, designs, office work
Tasks, data entry
High unit price
Approx. x4
Low unit price
90%
10%
Online staffing (OS) is an abbreviation for online staffing platform, and will be referred to as online staffing or OS.
4
Gross Merchandise Value.
Lancers' Strengths
A "reliable platform" where jobs with high added-value are offered.
Clients
Increase in
unit price per
company
Improved
continuation
rate
Creating jobs with high added-value and
higher unit price (OS related)
Technology to
The matching
visualize
algorithm to
"reliability"
utilize
A platform to
"reliability"
secure
"reliability"
The structure to
increase and retain
"reliable" lancers
Freelancers
Opportunities for high value- added jobs
Increase in
Increase in
reliable
income
freelancers
per person
Providing high-quality output due to the
increase in reliable freelancers
5
Expansion of Markets
Expansion of "remote work x external human resources"
Areas and Occupations
Trend Expansion of freelance market
Increase in freelance population and ratio to the working population
*
Approx.＋13％
10.34
million
9.13 million
2015
2020
Recent change
New ways of work
Approx. 70% of workers wish to continue to work remotely
even after the stat of emergency is lifted.
**
Wish to
continue
70%
Wish to continue
Somewhat wish to continue
Wish to work in the office
Unknown
Prediction
Changes in the use of "remote x external human resources" by companies
The range of use of "remote x external human resources" was limited to 1-2 job types for a
company, however the use of multiple job types will expand.
System development Video creation
Consulting
Accounting
Human resource
Quoted from the "Freelance Survey 2020 Edition" conducted by our group in February 2020.
Quoted from "Study of Working from Home Due to COVID-19, 2020" by Security Protection Network Co., Ltd.
Differences from Other Human Resource Services
Highly convenient in terms of human resource expertise,
completion online, and quick resource acquisition.
Expertise in HR
Providing highly
specialized personnel
Expertise: High
Completion online
Providing a workflow
that is completed online
Overwhelming speed
Providing resources
immediately when needed
High company: single a on Dependability
Employees
Freelancers
Work in the
Online
office
staffing
(Employees)
Temp staff
/ Crowd contractors sourcing
Temporary
staffing
Expertise: Low
aonDependability
Job request to a freelancer
Implementation
Escrow
(payment in advance)
single
of the project
Lowcompany:
Inspection of the project
Evaluation
Start募of集 application
開始
ー1w
ー2w
ー
ー
ー1M
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー2M
ー
ー
ー
ー3M
Temp
Employee
staff
1
2
Matching
weeks
weeks
-
6
from
to3
1
months
to day
week a
7
8
Summary for Q1 of FY2020 Ending March 2021
GMV increased by 16.0% year-on-year, Net sales grew by 29.6%, Gross profit grew by 13.4%, which are steadily growing even in COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the disclosed effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the 1Q earnings forecast progressed as planned, reaching 104.5% for net sales and 107.1% for gross profit.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, SG&A expenses have been reduced by 16 million JPY from the forecast, resulting in a reduction in operating loss of 43 million JPY.
As a result, we have made profits in June. Furthermore, in the 1 st quarter, net income was reached profitable because of tax adjustment.
9
What creates our value and KPI
Emphasizing expansion of GMV and Gross profit
representing our added value
Gross profit
*
×
GMV
**
Take Rate
Maintain the status quo
×
KPI
Number of
Client Unit
Clients
Price
Number of
Reliable Lancers Driving Competitiveness
in the market
Since the sales recording standard differs for each service, "gross profit" is used as a management index.
Gross Merchandise Value
10
Financial Results in Q1 of FY2020 （Quarter)
1
① Marked steady growth through COVID-19 pandemic, resulting beyond forecast.
②
2
SG&A expenses reduced by 16 million JPY as a result of improving productivity and reduced
３
costs.
③ Marked profitable due to tax adjustment.
Q1 FY2020
Q1 FY2019
*
1Q FY2020(Forecast）
（year on year）
※Disclosed on May 14
（Unit: Million JPY）
Actual
Actual
% Change
Forecast
％Result
Gross Merchandise
１
１
2,063
1,778
+16.0％
2,016
102.3％
Value
Net sales
867
669
+29.6%
830
104.5％
Gross profit
428
377
+13.4%
400
107.1％
２
Selling, general and
444
647
△31.4%
460
96.6％
administrative expenses
(SG&A)
Operating loss
△16
△270
ー
△60
ー
Ordinary loss
△11
△267
ー
△60
ー
３
Net income/loss
1
△269
ー
△70
ー
It is based on in-house management data and the figures are not audited.
11
Monthly Trends for the 1
st Quarter of FY2020
The top line grew steadily in June, achieving profitability as a result of
improving productivity and reducing costs.
Gross profit
*
SG&A expenses
*
Operating income
*
(Unit: Million JPY)
(Unit: Million JPY)
(Unit: Million JPY)
2
153
-8
-9
144
146
146
144
137
2020/4
2020/5
2020/6
2020/4
2020/5
2020/6
2020/4
2020/5
2020/6
It is based on in-house management data and the figures are not audited.
12
Trend of Gross Merchandise Value (Consolidated)
GMV increased by 16% year-on-year despite COVID-19 pandemic.
(Unit: Million JPY)
+16%
Gross Merchandise Value
2,120
2,201
2,015
2,063
1,566
1,663
1,760
1,778
1,464
2,150
△87million JPY
due to COVID-19
*
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
It refers to the impact that COVID-19 pandemic imposed on the initial plan in our forecast for the year ending March 2021 before the pandemic.
13
Trend of Net sales (Consolidated)
Net sales increased by 30% year-on-year.
(Unit: Million JPY)
+30%
Net sales
1,031
878
895
867
616
740
913
575
589
669
△46million JPY
due to COVID-19
*
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
It refers to the impact that COVID-19 pandemic imposed on the initial plan in our forecast for the year ending March 2021 before the pandemic.
14
Trend of Gross profit (Consolidated)
Gross profit increased by 13% year-on-year.
(Unit: Million JPY)
+13%
Gross profit
463
497
455
428
414
362
356
352
377
458
△29million JPY
due to COVID-19
*
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
It refers to the impact that COVID-19 pandemic imposed on the initial plan in our forecast for the year ending March 2021 before the pandemic.
15
Trend of SG&A Expenses (Consolidated)
SG&A expenses in previous years remained constant despite the
increase in GMV.
(Unit: Million JPY)
Others
Commission fees, and Communication expenses Advertising expenses
Subcontract expenses
Personnel expenses
117
49
47
52
49
54
61
55
64
33
49
56
54
151
141
135
132
324
120
47
48
58
49
36
36
26
138
156
154
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
16
Increase in the Number and Unit Price of Clients
The unit price has been growing steadily over the last 12 months
and has been increasing in 1Q.
The number of clients
*
Client unit price
*
(Unit: Thousand clients)
(Unit: Thousand JPY)
This year
This year
（Reference）
（Reference）
Increasing
Increasing
steadily
steadily
25
29
31
33
34
34
194
240
250
165
167
141
150
14
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2020/4
2019/７
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2020/4
2019/7
~2020/6 ～2020/6
~2020/6 ~2020/6
1Q in progress Last 12 m
1Q in progress Last 12 m
It does not include businesses in other areas such as "Lancers AREA PARTNER" and "Shareful".
17
Balance Sheet
1.94 billion JPY, which is the sum of net cash
* and overdraft **, is higher than the average SG&A expenses for 1 year ***,
therefore the financial base is solid.
(Unit: Million JPY)
Cash and deposits
2,021
• Customer deposits
Current liabilities
632
1,206
Non-current liabilities
4
Other current assets
523
• Goodwill 258
Non-current assets
381
Total liabilities/net assets 2,926
Net Cash: 1,389 million JPY = Cash and deposits 2,021 million JPY - debt 0 million JPY - customer deposits 632 million JPY
It indicates the uncommitted overdraft. As of the end of July 2020, 560 million JPY has not been spent for overdraft.
Average of SG&A expenses indicates full-year SG&A expenses excluding past investments and general administrative expenses.
18
19
Activities through COVID-19 Pandemic
Supporting freelancers
Introducing a function to issue
certificates of cancellation that indicate necessary information when applying for leave allowance
[Important]
Information regarding application of subsidies for freelancers due to COVID- 19 pandemic
(For freelancers / clients)
Supporting other industries
Accepting employees from
ASOVIEW Inc. for
sharing network
Supporting smaller businesses
Launching a business continuity support program with partners
Activities in our company
Achieving a remote work rate of 97.5%
* by planning and executing
5 principles of smart management and "remote work way"
Supporting clients
Lancers Enterprise Services has
been certified as a tool for IT
Development Grant 2020
Further activities in our company
Managing employees' conditions
through company-wide events online and regular surveys
It includes members working from home and co-creating with our company as freelancers.
20
Impact on Performance from COVID-19 Pandemic
Despite the downside of the reduction of economic activities of clients,
positive results were shown for short-med term.
Increase in
Short
the number of users
term
from introduction
of remote work
Market development
Medium
from penetration of
smart management
term
Creation of new
needs
The number of user registrations is growing
Promoting awareness through webinars and alliance with other companies
Offering clients' new needs
Impact on
overall
performance
Inefficient sales
No impact by
Short
activities due to
switching to online
Down
contactless
sales
marketing activities
side
term
Decrease in orders
Decrease in DTP
from existing
designs due to
clients in specific
reduction of corporate
industries
activities
*
It indicates when the impact on business performance is 0.
21
Short-Term Impact (Downside/Upside)
During COVID-19 pandemic, growing areas (video production and system development) and shrinking areas (DTP designs) coexist.
However, it is recovering after June.
Year-on-year changes in GMV of video production and DTP designs
Video production has grown rapidly
due to COVID-19 pandemic
(EC demand and promotion of DX)
158%
147%
DTP is most affected by shrinking
economic activities in specific industries
(food/travel etc.)
2020/1
2020/2
2020/3
2020/4
2020/5
2020/6
DTP designs
Video production
It is based on in-house management data and the figures are not audited.
22
Short-Term Impact (Upside)
40% increase in the number of newly registered clients
in the last 2 months, which is the highest figure ever. New needs due to
the pandemic has a positive impact on future distributions.
Changes in the number of newly registered clients
Highest
Approx.＋40％
ever
2019/9
2019/10
2019/11
2019/12
2020/1
2020/2
2020/3
2020/4
2020/5
2020/6
2020/7
It is based on in-house management data and the figures are not audited.
23
24
Forecast for FY2020
Disclose full-year forecast in a range considering the uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic.
Up：Things will turn back to normal in 2Q and clients' demand will continue to grow such as increase in the number of registrations.
Low：Reduction in orders will continue until 3Q . However, further economic deterioration due to another state of emergency is not expected.
GMV is expected to grow +11.5%-20.2% year-on-year, net sales +13.7%-23.8%, and gross profit +5.9%-17.0%
According to the plan (upper limit), growth will accelerate in the 4Q by 30% or more year-on-year, aiming for growth above the initial plan *
Regarding costs, sales, marketing and development will be invested within the range or profitability, and upper and lower limits to be profitable for the full year.
It shows our forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 before the spread of COVID-19.
25
Full-Year Forecast Quarterly Trends (Prediction)
Below the initial plan
* due to COVID-19 pandemic.
However, accelerated growth by 30% or more is expected in 4Q, aiming
for further growth beyond the initial plan (upper limit).
Positive impact
Aiming for upside
In 3-4Q
Below initial plan
in 1-2Q
Initial plan
1Q
２Q
３Q
４Q
Negative impact
Plan(Upper limit)
Plan(Lower limit)
Initial plan
*
It shows our forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 before the spread of COVID-19.
26
Forecast for FY2020
①
1 Set a plan in a range because of the uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic
①
2 Invest in sales & marketing and development within the range that can be profitable for the full year.
FY2020
FY2019
(year on year)
（Unit: Million JPY）
Prediction
Initial
% change
Performance
% change
1
plan
*
(vs prediction)
Gross Merchandise
9,050～9,750
9,485
△4.6～
8,114
11.5～
Value
+2.8％
20.2％
Net sales
3,950～4,300
4,194
△5.8～
3,474
13.7～
+2.5％
23.8％
Gross profit
1,900～2,100
2,017
△5.8～
1,794
5.9～
2
+4.1％
17.0％
Selling, general and
1,890～2,050
2,010
△6.0～
2,102
△10.1～
administrative expenses
+2.0％
△2.4％
(SG&A)
Operating profit/loss
10～50
7
ー
△307
－
Ordinary profit/loss
10～50
9
ー
△328
－
Net income/loss
0～40
△27
ー
△353
－
It shows our forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 before the spread of COVID-19.
27
The total amount of distribution is a pro forma amount.
Investment and Operating costs
Operating costs associated with sales for the current term is 1.8 billion
JPY, which is a profitable structure of several hundred million JPY excluding investment to accelerate further growth for the next term.
Details of SG&A expenses (million JPY)
Operating cost：
• Costs associated with sales for the current period
Strategic investment：
50 million to 210 million JPY
• Invest in sales & marketing
• Invest in product development
10～50
28
Strategy for FY2020
Strengthen sales to large companies and improve client unit price
Previous policies
This year's policies
Increase the
number of clients
×
Improve clients'
unit price
＋
• Expansion of Lancers'
•
brand recognition
Renew
• Strengthen targeted
•
marketing and sales
Continue
Create awareness leading to
"smart management" and alliance with other companies as a service concept
Continue to strengthen sales - Focus on acquiring large
companies
by Enterprise service
- Strengthen account sales to existing companies
•
ー
• Develop new services to
meet the needs of clients as
New
the market constantly
changes
29
Topic
1
Offering services quickly to meet companies' new needs through
COVID-19 pandemic.
Lancers Assistant Telephone
Substitution Plan
Launched in May 2020
Resolves problems of telephone transfer in an office environment
Introduced to approx. 50 companies in 3 months
Online BPO
Launched in June 2020
Full online decentralized BPO services
Strengthens security and provides a safe working environment
30
Topic
2
Concluded a capital and business alliance with REASE Inc..
Improving creditworthiness of freelancers and
infrastructure development.
Past partnership
Collaboration in
providing credit and
rent guarantee
services for freelancers
in December 2019.
Background
The importance of
supporting individuals
is expected to grow
through the pandemic.
Promoting alliances
including investment in various companies to execute our missions.
Details
Business activities to utilize REASE Inc.'s credit algorithm, knowhow in the real estate industry, network and our freelance talent platform.
31
Mid to Long-Term Strategy
With OS services as our major strength, we aim to innovate
new ways for work in Japan by promoting new businesses and M&A.
Our vision of a long-term business growth
Strengthening the monetization base
Entering into peripheral businesses
centered on the scoring
Expanding market domain
Connecting to other job areas by expanding
our business to large companies and
making our databases open
Development in OS including
"Lancers Enterprise"
Shifting the price of our services from low to
high and maximizing client LTV
Growth in CS
Continuous improvement and stable growth
in crowdsourcing services
32
Empowerment of
Individuals
Lancers empowers individuals by maximizing the possibilities of the internet to help provide ease, freedom, personality and smiles people.
We contribute to make a better society through providing values and growth opportunities, and by revolutionizing the work-style and lifestyle of individuals.
33
34
35
We offer more than 270 kinds of services
Handling various work from system development to back office
Expanding
System Development
Web Designs
System
Web development/
Creating homepage
Programming
¥50,000-400,000
Development
¥3,500-
/1-10 pages
*
/Web
¥7,000/h
*
Making CMS/
iPhone/iPad app
Designs
¥300,000-
Introducing WordPress
¥2,000,000
*
¥50,000- ¥200,000/-
10pages
*
Writing
Article writing for blogs
Writing
¥ 0.5- ¥5/letter
*
DM/mail magazines
¥20,000-
¥40,000
*
Other Designs
Image/Videos/Narrations
Creating logos
Video production
¥20,000-
¥50,000-
Creative
¥85,000/ design
*
¥500,000/per project
*
Creating business
Image editing/assets
cards
¥100-
¥10,000-
¥5,000/ piece
*
¥50,000
*
Expanding
Consulting
Administration
Business consulting
Creating PowerPoint
¥150,000-
¥30,000-
Back Office
¥300,000
*
¥100,000（10 slides）
*
Web/IT consulting
Excel designs
¥100,000-
¥20,000-
¥200,000
*
¥30,000*
The requested price is the price offered for a basic project and refer to the website below for requested prices in detail.
https://www.lancers.jp/help/beginner/lancer/examples
https://www.lancers.jp/help/beginner/lancer/examples
Tasks
Data entry/create lists
¥1,000- ¥10,000
/100 tasks
*
Monitoring
questionnaires
¥10- ¥3,000
/questionnaire
*
Translation
English translation
¥5.0- ¥8.0
（per word）
*
Chinese translation
¥2.0- ¥6.0
（per word）
*
Accounting Method for Each Service
We offer multiple services with different sales accounting standards
2 Through a third party
3 Using both services
Accounting
Sales
standards
Gross
profit
Handling fees associated with the client's requested amount
≒
Various costs deducted from handling fees
Client's request amount ≒ Fees +Lancer's reward
≠
Lancer's reward and various costs deducted from the client's request amount
Monthly system usage fees and handling fees associated with client's request amount
≠
Various cost
s deducted from system usage fees and handling fees
37
（Reference）Trends in Advertising Expenses （Consolidated）
Advertising expenses have been spent efficiently, keeping the ratio of advertising expenses to sales 6%.
Clients'
Acquisition
recognition
of clients
(Unit: Million JPY)
Advertising expenses
48%
Ratio to advertising
expenses*
324
16%
9%
10%
9%
9%
7%
168
6%
6%
61
64
54
55
49
58
51
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
Proportion of advertising expenses in Net sales.
38
（Reference）Trends in Gross Profit and
Operating Profit (Consolidated)
Invested within the full-year profitability range this term.
Increase overall cost efficiency and generate profits throughout the year.
Investment phase (mainly in new business)
(Unit: Million JPY)
Gross profit
414
Operating profit
356
362
352
-49-52
-63 -37
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
2019/3
Profit-making phase
455
463
497
428
377
Investment
55
about
44
¥200million
Profitable without
-16
Large investment
Investment
-136
about
¥270million
-270
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
2020/3
2021/3
39
40
Company Overview
A strong management team of specialists from each field with
in-house training
Yosuke Akiyoshi CEO
•
Launched an internet-based venture business in
university.
• In charge of planning/development at NIFTY Corporation.
• Established "Lancers" that offers matching services for individuals and companies.
Nobuhiro Nakajima
Executive Officer, CPO
• Involved in software architecture at FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED.
• After engaging in the startup of a major company for web services, research/development, and PF development as a freelancer, Nakajima changed to CTO for a startup and launched global services.
• Joined Lancers in February 2017. Currently in charge of product development as Executive Officer and CPO.
Katsuhide Kotani
Executive Officer, Business Development
• In charge of corporate sales and sales planning at Pasona Inc.
• Engaged in business planning and business development at Rakuten, Inc.
• Engaged in new business development and alliance strategy at en-Japan inc.
• Joined Lancers in April 2019. Responsible for enterprise business and sales & marketing.
Shio Konuma
Executive Officer, CFO
Engaged in investment banking business at Nikko Citigroup Limited.
Engaged in IPO, capital policy/financial strategy planning, and M&A global development at Recruit Co.,Ltd.
Joined Lancers in November 2017. In charge if corporate department.
Hideaki Sone
Director and Executive Officer
Worked as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.
Engaged in sales/business strategy, promotion of overseas DC business M&A/PMI, group-wide business strategy and business planning at Rakuten, Inc.
Joined Lancers in February 2015. In charge of management strategy, new business promotion, M&A, etc.
Ryoichi Ueno
Executive Officer, Online Matching Business
Joined Lancers as a new graduate. Engaged in product planning/development and launching new businesses as an engineer.
Became the youngest Executive Officer in May 2020 (has been with Lancers for 7 years)
Masatsuna Ishiyama
Executive Officer, Solution Business
• Led freelancing engineering fields at Web Do Japan
Co., Ltd. (currently known as CROOZ,Inc.), Vein Carry
Japan Inc. (currently known as geechs inc.), BonB
Co., Ltd. (foundation), and A-STAR Co., Ltd.
(foundation).
• Joined Lancers in June 2017. In charge of overall
solution businesses.
Yoshie Miyazawa
Executive Officer, Human Resource
• Engaged in corporate sales at Culture Convenience
Club Co., Ltd.
• Dealt with new business and business planning at
mixi,.
• Joined Lancers in September 2014. After engaging in
business planning, marketing and platform business
(currently online matching business), Miyazawa
currently leads human resource department.
41
42
Competitive Advantages
1
2
Technology to visualize
The matching algorithm
"reliability"
to utilize "reliability"
A platform to secure "reliability"
3
The structure to increase and
retain "reliable" lancers
43
②
1 Technology to visualize "reliability"
We recommend a real-name system to enhance reliability
Acknowledged Lancer
Koichi Otsuka Other web-related work / Private
I can provide services regarding SEO customer consulting /
marketing / SEO writer / Web production technology.
Desirable
3,239
4.9
15,000 / h
mance
ews
Unit Price
Perfor
projects
Revi
Completion
rate
ID
Confidentiality
Telephone
verification
Acknowledged categories: SEO/SEM strategies Website operation/protection/HP updates Icon/button designing Writing articles/blogs/experiences Creating web contents Display all
Industries I have worked in: Medical/medicine Real-estate/housing
IT/communication/internet Marketing/event/promotion Animals/pets
About myself
[Received Lancer of the Year 2018 & 2019] [Featured in the Nikkei] Started freelancing in earnest in Jan 2017.
I was first in overall ranking in Sep 2017.
I am still first in SEO/SEM customer division, but these achievements are not only my own performance, but also my loyal clients who continue to come back for me.
Acknowledged Lancer
Takeshi Ueshima Desktop application engineer / Private
Ask me anything regarding EXCELVBA/ACCESS or
development for macro.
557
Perfor
Completion
98%
mance
projects
rate
Acknowledged categories: Web system development/programming Creating EXCEL Macro/developing VBA Monitoring/questionnaires/enquiries Collecting data/typing/creating lists Establishing servers/network Display all
Industries I have worked in: Stores (restaurants/bars etc.) Medical/medicine
IT/communication/internet Consulting/thinktank University/school
About myself
I have been No.1 in EXCEL/VBA development division in Lancers' ranking for 12 consecutive months, and have come third in system development/operation division in Dec 2019.
I have also been nominated for the "Lancer of the Year 2019".
I offer inexpensive and high-quality systems.
Please ask me anything for Macro development using EXCEL/ACCESS.
44
①
2 The matching algorithm to utilize "reliability"
Prioritize and display reliable lancers, and match them up with clients
Match lancers with clients with high affinity
Register reliable data
Request projects at appropriate prices
Real names
Best prices
ID photos
Fair prices
Skills
Difference from
Market price
Achievements
45
3 The structure to increase and retain
"reliable" lancers
Creating an environment where they can focus on their work
Client
JobMain Focusing only on the primary job
Job
Freelance Basics
Empowered by
Lancers
Management
Growth
Benefit Programs
Administration
Community
Medical
Medical
Bill
Tax
/ Education
checkup
insurance
/Contract
return
(Conventional
environment)
Covering all;
from main job to management job.
46
Matching Clients in Tokyo with Local Freelancers
Freelancers in different regions receive orders from clients in Tokyo
Local freelancers
Approx. 75%
**
Clients in Tokyo
Approx. 60%
*
Percentage of total distribution
Percentage of total distribution of freelancers located outside of Tokyo (April-June 2020)
47
Lancer of the Year Held in March 2020
6th "Lancer of the Year" to celebrate freelancers. Switched to be held online due to COVID-19 pandemic.
48
Disclaimer
Handling of this material
This information contained herein is based on current economic, regulatory, market trends and other conditions. The Company makes no representation or guarantee with respect to the credibility, accuracy, appropriateness or completeness of the information herein. The information contained herein may change without prior notice. Furthermore, the information on future business results are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but not limited to expressions such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "strategic", "expect", "anticipate", "predict" and "possibility", as well as other similar expressions to explain future business activities, achievements, events and future conditions. Forward- looking statements are predictions about the future that reflect management's judgment based on currently available information. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you may not rely entirely on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to change or correct any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or other findings. In giving this material, the Company does not undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this material or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent. Information on companies other than the Company and information provided from third parties are based on public information or sources. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy and appropriateness of such data and indicators used herein, nor assume any responsibility for the credibility, accuracy, appropriateness and completeness of such data and indicators presented in this document.
49
Disclaimer
Lancers Inc. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
