MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Lancers,Inc. 4484 JP3968650006 LANCERS,INC. (4484) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/20 1158 JPY -4.61% 04:51a LANCERS : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 PU 08/13 LANCERS : Financial Report for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Lancers : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 0 08/21/2020 | 04:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 LANCERS, INC. (TSE Mothers：4484) August 13, 2020 Agenda 1 2 3 4 Company profile / Market trends Results for the 1st quarter of fiscal year ending March 2021 Impact from COVID-19 pandemic Forecast and strategies for the year ending March 2021 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 1 Vision / Company profile Our Mission Empowerment of Individuals Our Vision We will create a world where anyone can live their own workstyle, with the power of technology Company LANCERS, INC. name Business Platform business Company contents Founder and Profile Yosuke Akiyoshi CEO Establishment April, 2008 Staff Approx. 200 employees* *) Employees include full-time employees (excluding those who are seconded to outside the Group, but including those seconded to the company within the Group) and temporary workers(part-time workers) © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 2 Our Business Providing matching services for freelancers since 2008. Contactless operations from ordering to managing projects and payments. Clients (Employers) Benefits Being able to secure the necessary resources whenever needed

Order can be placed for relatively low fees and shorter time Freelancers (Contractors) Benefits Being able to choose projects that fit their skills

work whenever & wherever they want

Increase income © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 3 Business Models / Features Online staffing*(OS), which offers jobs to specific individuals is our main business model, OS accounts for 90% of total GMV**. Business Model Online Staffing (OS) Select Select a Review Start specific specific work personnel freelancer or skills and or skills and request a request a job job Freelancers Clients or our company (Specified) Crowd Sourcing(CS) Select Output Job Job one of proposals posting posting the proposals Freelancers Clients (Anonymous) Typical case Unit price GMV % Development, designs, office work Tasks, data entry High unit price Approx. x4 Low unit price 90% 10% *)Online staffing (OS) is an abbreviation for online staffing platform, and will be referred to as online staffing or OS. 4 **)Gross Merchandise Value. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Lancers' Strengths A "reliable platform" where jobs with high added-value are offered. Clients Increase in unit price per company Improved continuation rate Creating jobs with high added-value and higher unit price (OS related) Technology to The matching visualize algorithm to "reliability" utilize A platform to "reliability" secure "reliability" The structure to increase and retain "reliable" lancers Freelancers Opportunities for high value- added jobs Increase in Increase in reliable income freelancers per person Providing high-quality output due to the increase in reliable freelancers © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 5 Expansion of Markets Expansion of "remote work x external human resources" Areas and Occupations Trend Expansion of freelance market Increase in freelance population and ratio to the working population* Approx.＋13％ 10.34 million 9.13 million 14% 15% 20152020 Recent change New ways of work Approx. 70% of workers wish to continue to work remotely even after the stat of emergency is lifted.** Wish to continue 70% Wish to continue Somewhat wish to continue Wish to work in the office Unknown Prediction Changes in the use of "remote x external human resources" by companies The range of use of "remote x external human resources" was limited to 1-2 job types for a company, however the use of multiple job types will expand. System development Video creation Consulting Accounting Human resource *) Quoted from the "Freelance Survey 2020 Edition" conducted by our group in February 2020. **)Quoted from "Study of Working from Home Due to COVID-19, 2020" by Security Protection Network Co., Ltd.6 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Differences from Other Human Resource Services Highly convenient in terms of human resource expertise, completion online, and quick resource acquisition. Expertise in HR Providing highly specialized personnel Expertise: High Completion online Providing a workflow that is completed online Overwhelming speed Providing resources immediately when needed High company: single a on Dependability Employees Freelancers Work in the Online office staffing (Employees) Temp staff / Crowd contractors sourcing Temporary staffing Expertise: Low aonDependability Job request to a freelancer Implementation Escrow (payment in advance) single of the project Lowcompany: Inspection of the project Evaluation © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Start募of集 application開始 ー1w ー2w ー ー ー1M ー ー ー ー ー2M ー ー ー ー3M Temp Employee staff 1 2 Matching weeks weeks - 6 from to3 1 months to day week a 7 Agenda 1 2 3 4 Company profile / Market trends Results for the 1st quarter of fiscal year ending March 2021 Impact from COVID-19 pandemic Forecast and strategies for the year ending March 2021 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8 Summary for Q1 of FY2020 Ending March 2021 GMV increased by 16.0% year-on-year, Net sales grew by 29.6%, Gross profit grew by 13.4%, which are steadily growing even in COVID-19 pandemic.

year-on-year, Net sales grew by 29.6%, Gross profit grew by 13.4%, which are even in COVID-19 pandemic. Given the disclosed effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the 1Q earnings forecast progressed as planned, reaching 104.5% for net sales and 107.1% for gross profit.

COVID-19 pandemic, the 1Q earnings forecast progressed as planned, In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, SG&A expenses have been reduced by 16 million JPY from the forecast, resulting in a reduction in operating loss of 43 million JPY.

COVID-19 pandemic, SG&A expenses have been reduced by 16 million JPY from the forecast, As a result, we have made profits in June. Furthermore, in the 1 st quarter, net income was reached profitable because of tax adjustment. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9 What creates our value and KPI Emphasizing expansion of GMV and Gross profit representing our added value Gross profit* × GMV** Take Rate Maintain the status quo × KPI Number of Client Unit Clients Price Number of Reliable Lancers Driving Competitiveness in the market *)Since the sales recording standard differs for each service, "gross profit" is used as a management index. **)Gross Merchandise Value © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 10 Financial Results in Q1 of FY2020 （Quarter) 1 ① Marked steady growth through COVID-19 pandemic, resulting beyond forecast. ②2 SG&A expenses reduced by 16 million JPY as a result of improving productivity and reduced ３ costs. ③ Marked profitable due to tax adjustment. Q1 FY2020 Q1 FY2019* 1Q FY2020(Forecast） （year on year） ※Disclosed on May 14 （Unit: Million JPY） Actual Actual % Change Forecast ％Result Gross Merchandise １ １ 2,063 1,778 +16.0％ 2,016 102.3％ Value Net sales 867 669 +29.6% 830 104.5％ Gross profit 428 377 +13.4% 400 107.1％２ Selling, general and 444 647 △31.4% 460 96.6％ administrative expenses (SG&A) Operating loss △16 △270 ー △60 ー Ordinary loss △11 △267 ー △60 ー ３ Net income/loss 1 △269 ー △70 ー *) It is based on in-house management data and the figures are not audited. 11 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Monthly Trends for the 1st Quarter of FY2020 The top line grew steadily in June, achieving profitability as a result of improving productivity and reducing costs. Gross profit* SG&A expenses* Operating income* (Unit: Million JPY) (Unit: Million JPY) (Unit: Million JPY) 2 153 -8 -9 144 146 146 144 137 2020/4 2020/5 2020/6 2020/4 2020/5 2020/6 2020/4 2020/5 2020/6 *)It is based on in-house management data and the figures are not audited. 12 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Trend of Gross Merchandise Value (Consolidated) GMV increased by 16% year-on-year despite COVID-19 pandemic. (Unit: Million JPY) +16% Gross Merchandise Value 2,120 2,201 2,015 2,063 1,566 1,663 1,760 1,778 1,464 2,150 △87million JPY due to COVID-19* 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 *) It refers to the impact that COVID-19 pandemic imposed on the initial plan in our forecast for the year ending March 2021 before the pandemic. 13 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Trend of Net sales (Consolidated) Net sales increased by 30% year-on-year. (Unit: Million JPY) +30% Net sales 1,031 878 895 867 616 740 913 575 589 669 △46million JPY due to COVID-19* 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 *) It refers to the impact that COVID-19 pandemic imposed on the initial plan in our forecast for the year ending March 2021 before the pandemic. 14 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Trend of Gross profit (Consolidated) Gross profit increased by 13% year-on-year. (Unit: Million JPY) +13% Gross profit 463 497 455 428 414 362 356 352 377 458 △29million JPY due to COVID-19* 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 *) It refers to the impact that COVID-19 pandemic imposed on the initial plan in our forecast for the year ending March 2021 before the pandemic. 15 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Trend of SG&A Expenses (Consolidated) SG&A expenses in previous years remained constant despite the increase in GMV. (Unit: Million JPY) Others Commission fees, and Communication expenses Advertising expenses Subcontract expenses Personnel expenses 647 103 44 634 161 451 406 414 416 114 115 150 400 419 122 53 444 109 117 49 47 52 49 54 61 55 64 33 49 56 54 151 141 135 132 324 120 47 48 58 49 36 36 26 138 156 154 168 57 51 76 43 174 182 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 16 Increase in the Number and Unit Price of Clients The unit price has been growing steadily over the last 12 months and has been increasing in 1Q. The number of clients* Client unit price* (Unit: Thousand clients) (Unit: Thousand JPY) This year This year （Reference） （Reference） Increasing Increasing steadily steadily 25 29 31 33 34 34 194 240 250 165 167 141 150 14 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2020/3 2020/4 2019/７ 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2020/3 2020/4 2019/7 ~2020/6 ～2020/6 ~2020/6 ~2020/6 1Q in progress Last 12 m 1Q in progress Last 12 m *) It does not include businesses in other areas such as "Lancers AREA PARTNER" and "Shareful". © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 17 Balance Sheet 1.94 billion JPY, which is the sum of net cash* and overdraft**, is higher than the average SG&A expenses for 1 year***, therefore the financial base is solid. (Unit: Million JPY) Cash and deposits 2,021 • Customer deposits Current liabilities 632 1,206 Non-current liabilities 4 Other current assets 523 • Goodwill 258 Non-current assets 381 Net assets 1,715 • Equity Ratio 58.6％ Total assets 2,926 Total liabilities/net assets 2,926 *)Net Cash: 1,389 million JPY = Cash and deposits 2,021 million JPY - debt 0 million JPY - customer deposits 632 million JPY **)It indicates the uncommitted overdraft. As of the end of July 2020, 560 million JPY has not been spent for overdraft. ***)Average of SG&A expenses indicates full-year SG&A expenses excluding past investments and general administrative expenses. 18 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Agenda 1 2 3 4 Company profile / Market trends Results for the 1st quarter of fiscal year ending March 2021 Impact from COVID-19 pandemic Forecast and strategies for the year ending March 2021 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 19 Activities through COVID-19 Pandemic Supporting freelancers Introducing a function to issue certificates of cancellation that indicate necessary information when applying for leave allowance [Important] Information regarding application of subsidies for freelancers due to COVID- 19 pandemic (For freelancers / clients) Supporting other industries Accepting employees from ASOVIEW Inc. for sharing network Supporting smaller businesses Launching a business continuity support program with partners Activities in our company Achieving a remote work rate of 97.5%* by planning and executing 5 principles of smart management and "remote work way" Supporting clients Lancers Enterprise Services has been certified as a tool for IT Development Grant 2020 Further activities in our company Managing employees' conditions through company-wide events online and regular surveys *)It includes members working from home and co-creating with our company as freelancers. 20 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Impact on Performance from COVID-19 Pandemic Despite the downside of the reduction of economic activities of clients, positive results were shown for short-med term. Upside Increase in Short the number of users term from introduction of remote work Market development Medium from penetration of smart management term Creation of new needs The number of user registrations is growing Promoting awareness through webinars and alliance with other companies Offering clients' new needs Impact on overall performance Inefficient sales No impact by Short activities due to switching to online Down contactless sales marketing activities side term Decrease in orders Decrease in DTP from existing designs due to clients in specific reduction of corporate industries activities * *) It indicates when the impact on business performance is 0. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 21 Short-Term Impact (Downside/Upside) During COVID-19 pandemic, growing areas (video production and system development) and shrinking areas (DTP designs) coexist. However, it is recovering after June. Year-on-year changes in GMV of video production and DTP designs Video production has grown rapidly due to COVID-19 pandemic (EC demand and promotion of DX) 158% 147% 107% 113% 203% 157% 145% 168% 100% 91% 94% 101% DTP is most affected by shrinking economic activities in specific industries (food/travel etc.) 2020/1 2020/2 2020/3 2020/4 2020/5 2020/6 DTP designs Video production *)It is based on in-house management data and the figures are not audited. 22 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Short-Term Impact (Upside) 40% increase in the number of newly registered clients in the last 2 months, which is the highest figure ever. New needs due to the pandemic has a positive impact on future distributions. Changes in the number of newly registered clients Highest Approx.＋40％ ever 2019/9 2019/10 2019/11 2019/12 2020/1 2020/2 2020/3 2020/4 2020/5 2020/6 2020/7 *) It is based on in-house management data and the figures are not audited. 23 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Agenda 1 2 3 4 Company profile / Market trends Results for the 1st quarter of fiscal year ending March 2021 Impact from COVID-19 pandemic Forecast and strategies for the year ending March 2021 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 24 Forecast for FY2020 Disclose full-year forecast in a range considering the uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic.

full-year forecast in a range considering the uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic. Up：Things will turn back to normal in 2Q and clients' demand will continue to grow such as increase in the number of registrations. Low： Reduction in orders will continue until 3Q . However, further economic deterioration due to another state of emergency is not expected.

GMV is expected to grow +11.5%-20.2% year-on-year, net sales +13.7%-23.8% , and gross profit +5.9%-17.0%

grow year-on-year, net sales , and gross profit According to the plan (upper limit), growth will accelerate in the 4Q by 30% or more year-on-year , aiming for growth above the initial plan *

, aiming for growth above the initial plan Regarding costs, sales, marketing and development will be invested within the range or profitability, and upper and lower limits to be profitable for the full year. *) It shows our forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 before the spread of COVID-19. 25 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Full-Year Forecast Quarterly Trends (Prediction) Below the initial plan* due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, accelerated growth by 30% or more is expected in 4Q, aiming for further growth beyond the initial plan (upper limit). Positive impact Aiming for upside In 3-4Q Below initial plan in 1-2Q Initial plan 1Q ２Q ３Q ４Q Negative impact Plan(Upper limit) Plan(Lower limit) Initial plan* *) It shows our forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 before the spread of COVID-19. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 26 Forecast for FY2020 ①1 Set a plan in a range because of the uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic ①2 Invest in sales & marketing and development within the range that can be profitable for the full year. FY2020 FY2019 (year on year) （Unit: Million JPY） Prediction Initial % change Performance % change 1 plan* (vs prediction) Gross Merchandise 9,050～9,750 9,485 △4.6～ 8,114 11.5～ Value +2.8％ 20.2％ Net sales 3,950～4,300 4,194 △5.8～ 3,474 13.7～ +2.5％ 23.8％ Gross profit 1,900～2,100 2,017 △5.8～ 1,794 5.9～ 2 +4.1％ 17.0％ Selling, general and 1,890～2,050 2,010 △6.0～ 2,102 △10.1～ administrative expenses +2.0％ △2.4％ (SG&A) Operating profit/loss 10～50 7 ー △307 － Ordinary profit/loss 10～50 9 ー △328 － Net income/loss 0～40 △27 ー △353 － *) It shows our forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 before the spread of COVID-19. 27 **)The total amount of distribution is a pro forma amount. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Investment and Operating costs Operating costs associated with sales for the current term is 1.8 billion JPY, which is a profitable structure of several hundred million JPY excluding investment to accelerate further growth for the next term. Details of SG&A expenses (million JPY) 760 1,900 160 ～ 210 2,100 240 470 50~ 210 Operating cost： • Costs associated with sales for the current period Strategic investment： 50 million to 210 million JPY • Invest in sales & marketing • Invest in product development 10～50 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 28 Strategy for FY2020 Strengthen sales to large companies and improve client unit price Previous policies This year's policies Increase the number of clients × Improve clients' unit price ＋ • Expansion of Lancers' • brand recognition Renew • Strengthen targeted • marketing and sales Continue Create awareness leading to "smart management" and alliance with other companies as a service concept Continue to strengthen sales - Focus on acquiring large companies by Enterprise service - Strengthen account sales to existing companies Create further profit • ー • Develop new services to meet the needs of clients as New the market constantly changes © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 29 Topic 1 Offering services quickly to meet companies' new needs through COVID-19 pandemic. Lancers Assistant Telephone Substitution Plan Launched in May 2020

Resolves problems of telephone transfer in an office environment

Introduced to approx. 50 companies in 3 months Online BPO Launched in June 2020

Full online decentralized BPO services

Strengthens security and provides a safe working environment © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 30 Topic 2 Concluded a capital and business alliance with REASE Inc.. Improving creditworthiness of freelancers and infrastructure development. Past partnership Collaboration in providing credit and rent guarantee services for freelancers in December 2019. Background The importance of supporting individuals is expected to grow through the pandemic. Promoting alliances including investment in various companies to execute our missions. Details Business activities to utilize REASE Inc.'s credit algorithm, knowhow in the real estate industry, network and our freelance talent platform. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 31 Mid to Long-Term Strategy With OS services as our major strength, we aim to innovate new ways for work in Japan by promoting new businesses and M&A. Our vision of a long-term business growth Strengthening the monetization base Entering into peripheral businesses centered on the scoring Expanding market domain Connecting to other job areas by expanding our business to large companies and making our databases open Development in OS including "Lancers Enterprise" Shifting the price of our services from low to high and maximizing client LTV Growth in CS Continuous improvement and stable growth in crowdsourcing services 2019/3 202x/3 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 32 Mission Empowerment of Individuals Lancers empowers individuals by maximizing the possibilities of the internet to help provide ease, freedom, personality and smiles people. We contribute to make a better society through providing values and growth opportunities, and by revolutionizing the work-style and lifestyle of individuals. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 33 APPENDIX © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 34 Lancers' services/additional info Management team Lancers' strengths © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 35 We offer more than 270 kinds of services Handling various work from system development to back office Expanding System Development Web Designs System Web development/ Creating homepage Programming ¥50,000-400,000 Development ¥3,500- /1-10 pages* /Web ¥7,000/h* Making CMS/ iPhone/iPad app Designs ¥300,000- Introducing WordPress ¥2,000,000* ¥50,000- ¥200,000/- 10pages* Writing Article writing for blogs Writing ¥ 0.5- ¥5/letter* DM/mail magazines ¥20,000- ¥40,000* Other Designs Image/Videos/Narrations Creating logos Video production ¥20,000- ¥50,000- Creative ¥85,000/ design* ¥500,000/per project* Creating business Image editing/assets cards ¥100- ¥10,000- ¥5,000/ piece* ¥50,000* Expanding Consulting Administration Business consulting Creating PowerPoint ¥150,000- ¥30,000- Back Office ¥300,000* ¥100,000（10 slides）* Web/IT consulting Excel designs ¥100,000- ¥20,000- ¥200,000* ¥30,000* *)The requested price is the price offered for a basic project and refer to the website below for requested prices in detail. https://www.lancers.jp/help/beginner/lancer/examples © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Tasks Data entry/create lists ¥1,000- ¥10,000 /100 tasks* Monitoring questionnaires ¥10- ¥3,000 /questionnaire* Translation English translation ¥5.0- ¥8.0 （per word） * Chinese translation ¥2.0- ¥6.0 （per word） * Tasks 36 Accounting Method for Each Service We offer multiple services with different sales accounting standards Main Services ①１ Direct order 2 Through a third party 3 Using both services Accounting Sales standards Gross profit Handling fees associated with the client's requested amount ≒ Various costs deducted from handling fees Client's request amount ≒ Fees +Lancer's reward ≠ Lancer's reward and various costs deducted from the client's request amount Monthly system usage fees and handling fees associated with client's request amount ≠ Various costs deducted from system usage fees and handling fees Service models © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 37 （Reference）Trends in Advertising Expenses （Consolidated） Advertising expenses have been spent efficiently, keeping the ratio of advertising expenses to sales 6%. Clients' Acquisition recognition of clients (Unit: Million JPY) Advertising expenses 48% Ratio to advertising expenses* 324 16% 9% 10% 9% 9% 7% 168 6% 6% 61 64 54 55 49 58 51 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 *) Proportion of advertising expenses in Net sales. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 38 （Reference）Trends in Gross Profit and Operating Profit (Consolidated) Invested within the full-year profitability range this term. Increase overall cost efficiency and generate profits throughout the year. Investment phase (mainly in new business) (Unit: Million JPY) Gross profit 414 Operating profit 356 362 352 -49-52-63 -37 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2019/3 Profit-making phase 455 463 497 428 377 Investment 55 about 44 ¥200million Profitable without -16 Large investment Investment -136 about ¥270million -270 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 1Q 2020/3 2021/3 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 39 Lancers' services/additional info Management team Lancers' strengths © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 40 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Company Overview A strong management team of specialists from each field with in-house training Yosuke Akiyoshi CEO • Launched an internet-based venture business in university. • In charge of planning/development at NIFTY Corporation. • Established "Lancers" that offers matching services for individuals and companies. Nobuhiro Nakajima Executive Officer, CPO • Involved in software architecture at FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED. • After engaging in the startup of a major company for web services, research/development, and PF development as a freelancer, Nakajima changed to CTO for a startup and launched global services. • Joined Lancers in February 2017. Currently in charge of product development as Executive Officer and CPO. Katsuhide Kotani Executive Officer, Business Development • In charge of corporate sales and sales planning at Pasona Inc. • Engaged in business planning and business development at Rakuten, Inc. • Engaged in new business development and alliance strategy at en-Japan inc. • Joined Lancers in April 2019. Responsible for enterprise business and sales & marketing. Shio Konuma Executive Officer, CFO Engaged in investment banking business at Nikko Citigroup Limited.

Engaged in IPO, capital policy/financial strategy planning, and M&A global development at Recruit Co.,Ltd.

Joined Lancers in November 2017. In charge if corporate department. Hideaki Sone Director and Executive Officer Worked as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Engaged in sales/business strategy, promotion of overseas DC business M&A/PMI, group-wide business strategy and business planning at Rakuten, Inc.

group-wide business strategy and business planning at Rakuten, Inc. Joined Lancers in February 2015. In charge of management strategy, new business promotion, M&A, etc. Ryoichi Ueno Executive Officer, Online Matching Business Joined Lancers as a new graduate. Engaged in product planning/development and launching new businesses as an engineer.

Became the youngest Executive Officer in May 2020 (has been with Lancers for 7 years) Masatsuna Ishiyama Executive Officer, Solution Business • Led freelancing engineering fields at Web Do Japan Co., Ltd. (currently known as CROOZ,Inc.), Vein Carry Japan Inc. (currently known as geechs inc.), BonB Co., Ltd. (foundation), and A-STAR Co., Ltd. (foundation). • Joined Lancers in June 2017. In charge of overall solution businesses. Yoshie Miyazawa Executive Officer, Human Resource • Engaged in corporate sales at Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd. • Dealt with new business and business planning at mixi,. • Joined Lancers in September 2014. After engaging in business planning, marketing and platform business (currently online matching business), Miyazawa currently leads human resource department. 41 Lancers' services/additional info Management team Lancers' strengths © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 42 Competitive Advantages 1 2 Technology to visualize The matching algorithm "reliability" to utilize "reliability" A platform to secure "reliability" 3 The structure to increase and retain "reliable" lancers © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 43 ②1 Technology to visualize "reliability" We recommend a real-name system to enhance reliability Acknowledged Lancer Koichi Otsuka Other web-related work / Private I can provide services regarding SEO customer consulting / marketing / SEO writer / Web production technology. Desirable 3,239 4.9 15,000 / h mance ews Unit Price Perfor projects Revi Completion rate ID Confidentiality Telephone verification Acknowledged categories: SEO/SEM strategies Website operation/protection/HP updates Icon/button designing Writing articles/blogs/experiences Creating web contents Display all Industries I have worked in: Medical/medicine Real-estate/housing IT/communication/internet Marketing/event/promotion Animals/pets About myself [Received Lancer of the Year 2018 & 2019] [Featured in the Nikkei] Started freelancing in earnest in Jan 2017. I was first in overall ranking in Sep 2017. I am still first in SEO/SEM customer division, but these achievements are not only my own performance, but also my loyal clients who continue to come back for me. Acknowledged Lancer Takeshi Ueshima Desktop application engineer / Private Ask me anything regarding EXCELVBA/ACCESS or development for macro. 557 Perfor Completion 98% mance projects rate Acknowledged categories: Web system development/programming Creating EXCEL Macro/developing VBA Monitoring/questionnaires/enquiries Collecting data/typing/creating lists Establishing servers/network Display all Industries I have worked in: Stores (restaurants/bars etc.) Medical/medicine IT/communication/internet Consulting/thinktank University/school About myself I have been No.1 in EXCEL/VBA development division in Lancers' ranking for 12 consecutive months, and have come third in system development/operation division in Dec 2019. I have also been nominated for the "Lancer of the Year 2019". I offer inexpensive and high-quality systems. Please ask me anything for Macro development using EXCEL/ACCESS. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 44 ①2 The matching algorithm to utilize "reliability" Prioritize and display reliable lancers, and match them up with clients Match lancers with clients with high affinity Register reliable data Request projects at appropriate prices Real names Best prices ID photos Fair prices Skills Difference from Market price Achievements © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 45 3 The structure to increase and retain "reliable" lancers Creating an environment where they can focus on their work Client JobMainFocusing only on the primary job Job Freelance Basics Empowered by Lancers Management Growth Benefit Programs Administration Community Medical Medical Bill Tax / Education checkup insurance /Contract return (Conventional environment) Covering all; from main job to management job. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 46 Matching Clients in Tokyo with Local Freelancers Freelancers in different regions receive orders from clients in Tokyo Local freelancers Approx. 75%** Clients in Tokyo Approx. 60%* *) Percentage of total distribution **) Percentage of total distribution of freelancers located outside of Tokyo (April-June 2020) 47 © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved Lancer of the Year Held in March 2020 6th "Lancer of the Year" to celebrate freelancers. Switched to be held online due to COVID-19 pandemic. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 48 Disclaimer Handling of this material This information contained herein is based on current economic, regulatory, market trends and other conditions. The Company makes no representation or guarantee with respect to the credibility, accuracy, appropriateness or completeness of the information herein. The information contained herein may change without prior notice. Furthermore, the information on future business results are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but not limited to expressions such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "strategic", "expect", "anticipate", "predict" and "possibility", as well as other similar expressions to explain future business activities, achievements, events and future conditions. Forward- looking statements are predictions about the future that reflect management's judgment based on currently available information. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you may not rely entirely on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to change or correct any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or other findings. In giving this material, the Company does not undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this material or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent. Information on companies other than the Company and information provided from third parties are based on public information or sources. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy and appropriateness of such data and indicators used herein, nor assume any responsibility for the credibility, accuracy, appropriateness and completeness of such data and indicators presented in this document. © LANCERS, Inc. All Rights Reserved 49 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lancers Inc. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 08:50:03 UTC 0 All news about LANCERS,INC. 04:51a LANCERS : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, .. PU 08/13 LANCERS : Financial Report for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 PU Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 4 920 M 46,6 M 46,6 M Net income 2021 10,0 M 0,09 M 0,09 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 1 798x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 17 955 M 170 M 170 M Capi. / Sales 2021 3,65x Capi. / Sales 2022 2,64x Nbr of Employees 154 Free-Float 39,3% Chart LANCERS,INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LANCERS,INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts Average target price Last Close Price 1 158,00 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Yosuke Akiyoshi President, CEO & Representative Director Shio Onuma CFO, Executive Officer & Head-Corporate Hideaki Sone Director & Executive Officer Nobuhiko Goto Director & Executive Officer Etsuko Okajima Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LANCERS,INC. 12.43% 170 SEEK LIMITED -12.28% 4 986 WISE TALENT INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD 25.49% 1 292 EN-JAPAN INC. -39.16% 1 228 MEDLEY, INC. 237.19% 1 191 DIP CORPORATION -33.48% 1 104