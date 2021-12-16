Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Land Securities Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Land Securities : St David's unveils trio of openings and 68,000 sq ft for new retailers for 2021

12/16/2021 | 05:59am EST
Title

St David's unveils trio of openings and 68,000 sq ft for new retailers for 2021

From

Landsec

Date

15 December 2021

Landsec, part of The St David's Partnership, which owns St David's in Cardiff, has announced the opening of Phase Eight, Hobbs, and Rituals. Totaling over 7,000 sq ft, the three brands add to St David's premium fashion and lifestyle offer, reflecting Landsec's strategy of providing a unique choice and experience for guests across its portfolio.

Phase Eight's 2,135 sq ft store is adjacent to Kurt Geiger and is joined by a 3,024 sq ft unit for sister brand, Hobbs, on the Lower Grand Arcade. Rituals completes the trio of openings, the brand making its Welsh debut with a 1,875 sq ft boutique.

Commenting on behalf of the St David's partnership, Russell Loveland, Senior Channel Director for Landsec, said: "St David's has proven its resilience over the course of the last 18 months. The opening of these well-known premium brands is part of our ongoing commitment to provide guests with a varied offering, and working closely with brands to create flagship stores and experiences throughout our portfolio."

Caraline Money, Retail Director for TFG London, which owns Phase Eight and Hobbs, added: "We were drawn to St David's because of its high footfall and strong catchment, as well as its variety of choice and complementary operators. We are in a great location, surrounded by top-qualitybrands, and are looking forward to welcoming guests in the run-upto the festive season."

The latest openings also form part of the 68,000 sq ft of new lettings announced at St David's in 2021, including national debuts for several global names, such as ZARA, Breitling, Morphe, and Sky.

JLL and Cushman & Wakefield advised the St David's Partnership. Rituals dealt direct, while Brasier Freeth acted for Phase Eight and Hobbs.

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Find out more at landsec.com

Please contact:

Daniel Bleach

+44 (0)7495 461545

stdavids@averpr.com

Notes to editors

This trio of openings, and the past 12 months of leasing activity, showcase the continued draw of St David's, welcoming national debuts and launches for several global brands. The destination also supports the growth of independent brands, such as homegrown Floris and The Clothing Culture, taking the destination's already diverse offering to the next level.

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
