Land Securities : St David's unveils trio of openings and 68,000 sq ft for new retailers for 2021

Title St David's unveils trio of openings and 68,000 sq ft for new retailers for 2021 From Landsec Date 15 December 2021

Landsec, part of The St David's Partnership, which owns St David's in Cardiff, has announced the opening of Phase Eight, Hobbs, and Rituals. Totaling over 7,000 sq ft, the three brands add to St David's premium fashion and lifestyle offer, reflecting Landsec's strategy of providing a unique choice and experience for guests across its portfolio.

Phase Eight's 2,135 sq ft store is adjacent to Kurt Geiger and is joined by a 3,024 sq ft unit for sister brand, Hobbs, on the Lower Grand Arcade. Rituals completes the trio of openings, the brand making its Welsh debut with a 1,875 sq ft boutique.

Commenting on behalf of the St David's partnership, Russell Loveland, Senior Channel Director for Landsec, said: "St David's has proven its resilience over the course of the last 18 months. The opening of these well-known premium brands is part of our ongoing commitment to provide guests with a varied offering, and working closely with brands to create flagship stores and experiences throughout our portfolio."

Caraline Money, Retail Director for TFG London, which owns Phase Eight and Hobbs, added: "We were drawn to St David's because of its high footfall and strong catchment, as well as its variety of choice and complementary operators. We are in a great location, surrounded by top-qualitybrands, and are looking forward to welcoming guests in the run-upto the festive season."

The latest openings also form part of the 68,000 sq ft of new lettings announced at St David's in 2021, including national debuts for several global names, such as ZARA, Breitling, Morphe, and Sky.

JLL and Cushman & Wakefield advised the St David's Partnership. Rituals dealt direct, while Brasier Freeth acted for Phase Eight and Hobbs.

