activities, such as policy review, law reform and the representation of the business community and special interest groups (such as those concerned with the environment).

Such activities are not designed to support any political party or influence public support for any particular party, other political organisation or an independent election candidate.

Resolution 16 is not proposed or intended to alter the Company's policy of not making political donations, within the normal meaning of that expression.

The authority being sought under this Resolution is of a precautionary nature to ensure the Company and its subsidiaries do not inadvertently breach the 2006 Act.

RESOLUTION 17 - AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SECURITIES

Under section 551 of the 2006 Act, the Directors may only allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares if authorised to do so by shareholders in a general meeting.

The existing authority provided at last year's AGM to allot shares in this way expires at the conclusion of this year's AGM. Consequently, this Resolution seeks to renew the authority for a further period until the earlier of the conclusion of next year's AGM or 15 months from the date this Resolution is passed (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting).

The aggregate nominal value which can be allotted under the authority set out in paragraph (i) of the Resolution is limited to £26,485,018 (representing 744,891,152 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 102/3p each), which represents approximately one-third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) as at 17 May 2024, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice.

The authority in paragraph (ii) of the Resolution permits the Directors to allot shares, or to grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the Company only in connection with a fully pre-emptive offer (including an offer by way of a rights issue or open offer), up to a further nominal value of £26,485,018. This amount, together with the authority provided under paragraph (i) of the Resolution, represents approximately two- thirds of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) as at

17 May 2024. This is in line with the latest Investment Association Share Capital Management Guidelines published in February 2023, which update the previous guidance to incorporate all fully pre-emptive offers, not just fully pre-emptive rights issues, in respect of the authority to allot a further one-third of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The Directors currently have no intention of issuing new shares, or of granting rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares, except in connection with the Company's employee share plans.

As at 17 May 2024, the ordinary shares held in treasury represent approximately 0.9% of the Company's total issued ordinary share capital. The voting rights and dividend entitlements have been waived for the shares held in treasury.

RESOLUTION 18 - APPROVE THE COMPANY'S OMNIBUS SHARE PLAN 2024

The Company's existing Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 was approved by shareholders on

23 July 2015 (the 2015 LTIP). The 2015 LTIP had a ten year "life", with no awards permitted to be made after the tenth anniversary of its approval. The Company is therefore seeking shareholder approval of the implementation of the Omnibus Plan in order to be able to grant awards over ordinary shares in the Company so as to replace the 2015 LTIP. A summary of the terms of the Omnibus Plan is set out in Part III of this Notice. A copy of the draft Omnibus Plan rules is also available for inspection by shareholders on the National Storage Mechanism (accessible at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) from the date of publication of this Notice and at the place of the AGM from 15 minutes prior to its commencement until its conclusion.