Title Below The Lights launches with Williams F1 Fan Zone underneath Piccadilly Lights From Landsec Date 4 July 2024

London's newest brand experience concept, 'Below The Lights', has opened its doors underneath the world-famous Piccadilly Lights, W1. To launch the space, Williams F1 will hold their UK Fan Zone in Below The Lights ahead of the British Grand Prix.

As a part of Landsec's brand experience and customer engagement platform 'Spotlight', Below The Lights enables brands to build national campaigns by extending on screen media campaigns to a physical experience in the heart of London. Williams F1 Sponsor, Kraken, will also run a complimentary media campaign on Piccadilly Lights during the brand's occupation of the space.

Spread across three floors and with capacity for over 500 people, the experiential space will bring fans unrivalled access to the sport and immerse audiences in the world of Williams Racing through state-of-the-art lighting, sound systems and a series of large format Ultra HD digital displays for high-impactaudio-visual experiences.

Audiences will also be able to connect with Williams Racing's history, with state-of-the-art Esports simulators, challenges and competitions, plus displays of memorabilia worn by Championship-winning Williams Racing drivers.

Williams Racing's partners will bring a host of activations to enrich the fan experience, including:

Kraken's Grid Pass perks and benefits, hanging bar challenge, retro gaming station, History in the Making collectibles, and Scalextric set

Komatsu's haul truck simulator

Keeper Security's Spin Cam

Myprotein's protein bar, Batak machine, and digital leaderboard

Alongside unforgettable new experiences, fans can shop the Williams Racing team merchandise collection, including an exclusive British Grand Prix collection.

Derek Manns, Head of Commercialisation at Landsec said: "Below The Lights is a truly immersive space which enables consumers to actively engage with brands in a completely new way. We're thrilled to work with Williams to host their UK Fan Zone in the one of the most well-known and highest footfall locations in the UK."

Alex Albon, Williams Racing Driver: "I'm looking forward to being back in the UK for the team's home race. The Fan Zone is at such an iconic location, sharing what makes Williams so special with those who can't make it to Silverstone."

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Phil Hall said: "The launch of Landsec's cultural hotspot with the Williams F1 activation allows the team to get up close with fans - and reach new ones - right in the heart of London's retail and entertainment district. The additional lure of a 3D activation on Piccadilly Lights makes for a truly winning pole position."