Title
Below The Lights launches with Williams F1 Fan Zone underneath Piccadilly Lights
From
Landsec
Date
4 July 2024
London's newest brand experience concept, 'Below The Lights', has opened its doors underneath the world-famous Piccadilly Lights, W1. To launch the space, Williams F1 will hold their UK Fan Zone in Below The Lights ahead of the British Grand Prix.
As a part of Landsec's brand experience and customer engagement platform 'Spotlight', Below The Lights enables brands to build national campaigns by extending on screen media campaigns to a physical experience in the heart of London. Williams F1 Sponsor, Kraken, will also run a complimentary media campaign on Piccadilly Lights during the brand's occupation of the space.
Spread across three floors and with capacity for over 500 people, the experiential space will bring fans unrivalled access to the sport and immerse audiences in the world of Williams Racing through state-of-the-art lighting, sound systems and a series of large format Ultra HD digital displays for high-impactaudio-visual experiences.
Audiences will also be able to connect with Williams Racing's history, with state-of-the-art Esports simulators, challenges and competitions, plus displays of memorabilia worn by Championship-winning Williams Racing drivers.
Williams Racing's partners will bring a host of activations to enrich the fan experience, including:
- Kraken's Grid Pass perks and benefits, hanging bar challenge, retro gaming station, History in the Making collectibles, and Scalextric set
- Komatsu's haul truck simulator
- Keeper Security's Spin Cam
- Myprotein's protein bar, Batak machine, and digital leaderboard
Alongside unforgettable new experiences, fans can shop the Williams Racing team merchandise collection, including an exclusive British Grand Prix collection.
Derek Manns, Head of Commercialisation at Landsec said: "Below The Lights is a truly immersive space which enables consumers to actively engage with brands in a completely new way. We're thrilled to work with Williams to host their UK Fan Zone in the one of the most well-known and highest footfall locations in the UK."
Alex Albon, Williams Racing Driver: "I'm looking forward to being back in the UK for the team's home race. The Fan Zone is at such an iconic location, sharing what makes Williams so special with those who can't make it to Silverstone."
Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Phil Hall said: "The launch of Landsec's cultural hotspot with the Williams F1 activation allows the team to get up close with fans - and reach new ones - right in the heart of London's retail and entertainment district. The additional lure of a 3D activation on Piccadilly Lights makes for a truly winning pole position."
Below The Lights is part of Landsec's brand experience and customer engagement platform 'Spotlight'. Encompassing brand event spaces, partnership collaborations, ambient and digital advertising media, as well as mid-mall retail spaces, Spotlight provides a range of opportunities to create unique experiences for audiences across Landsec's national retail portfolio.
Ends
Notes to Editors
About Below The Lights
Below the Lights, is operated directly by Landsec as part of it Spotlight platform. A dedicated team will work in collaboration with Ocean Outdoor, who manage the advertising sales of Piccadilly Lights for Landsec, and cultural marketing agency 160over90, part of Endeavor, to curate a calendar of brand and cultural events for Below The Lights.
Spread across three floors and with a capacity of over 540 people, the 6,650 sq ft space will immerse audiences in memorable, engaging and interactive brand experiences. It offers brands the opportunity to extend on screen media campaigns to a physical experience in the heart of London. The space will enable brands to connect with the hundreds of millions of people who travel through Piccadilly Circus each year, whilst reaching global audiences through integrated media.
Below The Lights is a versatile and highly adaptable event space capable of hosting a range of activations, including product launches - from cars to music and film - to retail promotions, pop-ups, and fashion shows in one of the UK's most iconic locations. Brands can run fully immersive, integrated campaigns by combining experiential space with premium media through Landsec's Spotlight platform. Brands looking to create 'national' campaigns can occupy Below The Lights in conjunction with advertising on Piccadilly Lights in London and physical activations across Landsec's UK-wide portfolio of prime retail destinations.
Featuring state of the art lighting, sound systems and a series of large format Ultra HD digital displays for high-impactaudio-visual experiences, guests can be completely immersed. Specialist rigging and neutral interiors allow for total customisation of the Below The Lights space so that brands can create bespoke, interactive worlds in the heart of the West End. Creative and digital delivery is supported via technology specialists DMT.
About Landsec
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Find out more at landsec.com
