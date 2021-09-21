Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Land Securities Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Land Securities : Bluewater opens debut South East store for Carvela

09/21/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Title

Bluewater opens debut South East store for Carvela

From

Landsec

Date

21 September 2021

Landsec has announced the opening of a standalone store for Carvela, the women's footwear and accessories specialist retailer, at Bluewater, one of Europe's leading retail and leisure destinations.

The 1,200 sq ft unit, adjacent to Apple on Upper Guildhall, forms the brand's seventh bricks-and-mortar store in the UK, and its first in the South East. Showcasing its innovative new range of shoes, bags and accessories, Carvela Bluewater extends the brand's offering of shoe sizes and widths, to create comfortable heels for everyone.

Rob Hardie, Portfolio Director at Landsec, the co-owner and asset manager of Bluewater, commented: "Following Carvela's successful capsule collection at Bluewater's Kurt Geiger store, the opening of this standalone boutique is an exciting addition to the centre . We're delighted to be able to build on our existing relationship with Kurt Geiger to expand their presence at Bluewater and bring our guests something new.

Carvela will bring its own fan base to Bluewater, adding to the millions of annual visitors to the destination's 300-strong line up of quality retail stores, leisure and restaurants. We've been delighted to see the positive response from guests as we add new and exciting reasons to visit Bluewater, from Hangloose Adventure to debut retail concepts like the recently launched Vanilla."

Sarah Pugh, Head of Carvela Buying & Merchandise, added: "Opening a dedicated store at Bluewater supports Carvela's forward-facing retail strategy. The unique shopping and leisure experience offered by Bluewater makes it the ideal destination for our flagship bricks-and-mortar store, supporting our mission to empower women through comfort and drive positive change in the industry."

Following this announcement, comes the news that Castle Fine Art will double in size, moving into a new 2,058 sq ft unit at Bluewater. The Gallery will relocate to a store adjacent to M&S at upper mall level. From sculptures to original artworks and limited editions, Castle Fine Art offers a wide spectrum of art, further adding to the diverse range of operators at the destination.

.

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £10.8 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Find out more at landsec.com

Please contact:

Daniel Bleach

+44 (0)7495 461545 landsec@averpr.com

About Carvela

Carvela is a footwear and accessories retailer for a fearless generation. Since 1978, its design team has pushed boundaries to create shoes and accessories that empower and embolden. With a vision firmly rooted in innovation, Carvela aims to modernise and transform how footwear is designed for its diverse and representative community. It offers extended sizes and widths wherever possible and invests in pioneering construction techniques to deliver products that offer strength and support.

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 08:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
04:52aLAND SECURITIES : Bluewater opens debut South East store for Carvela
PU
09/20Supermarket Income REIT Buys Six UK Supermarkets for $155 Million
MT
09/17LAND SECURITIES : Landsec's One New Change signs ZARA
PU
09/15LAND SECURITIES : Four new brands announced for Xscape MK
PU
09/08LAND SECURITIES : Crep Collection Club & Vanilla make bricks and mortar debuts a..
PU
09/08FTSE 100 Dragged Lower by Weaker Property, Financial Stocks
DJ
09/02LAND SECURITIES : Space NK signs for Leeds relocation to Landsec's Trinity
PU
09/01LAND SECURITIES : Morgan Stanley Lifts Land Securities To Equal-Weight From Unde..
MT
08/31LAND SECURITIES : Landsec reveals new brand identity for the world-famous Piccad..
PU
08/31LAND SECURITIES : Landsec agrees forward purchase of new office space in Oval Vi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 542 M 741 M 741 M
Net income 2022 99,3 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2022 3 317 M 4 535 M 4 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 5 152 M 7 045 M 7 044 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Land Securities Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 696,00 GBX
Average target price 765,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Christopher Allan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanessa Kate Simms Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cressida Hogg Non-Executive Chairman
Nick de Mestre Managing Director-Strategy, Research & Innovation
Colette O'Shea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC3.29%7 045
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)22.18%76 308
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.76%45 616
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.9.74%29 799
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.75%26 327
SEGRO PLC31.97%20 521