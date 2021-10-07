Land Securities : Landsec Launches Final Phase of Public Consultation on the O2 Centre Masterplan

Title LANDSEC LAUNCHES FINAL PHASE OF PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON THE O2 CENTRE MASTERPLAN From Landsec Date 7 October 2021

Landsec has launched its final stage of public consultation on the proposals for its O2 Centre site in Finchley Road in Camden, London ahead of the submission of its formal planning application at the end of the year. Landsec has been working with the local community and the London Borough of Camden to develop a new masterplan for the O2 Centre and the surrounding land. This final stage of consultation includes key details on how the new site and buildings will look and feel.

The proposals would see the O2 Centre site transformed from a 300k sq ft shopping centre and surface car park into a new green neighbourhood which reflects Camden's vibrant culture and delivers something for everyone, including the provision of family homes, local job opportunities, shopping and leisure space, and several community facilities.

Current proposals for the creation of a new, pedestrianised, sustainable neighbourhood comprise:

Around 1,850 new homes for sale and rent, with a target of 35% affordable homes

Public open space representing 50% of the site, including a large new green for people to visit, socialise and relax

New shops, including a new supermarket, leisure spaces, cafes and restaurants for all to enjoy.

New community facilities, such as a community centre and a health centre, as well as workspaces for local businesses

The site comprises the area from Finchley Road to West End Lane and currently includes the O2 Shopping Centre and a 520-space car park. Measuring 5.6 hectares and surrounded by four different tube and train stations, the site is one of the best-connected in central London.

The project forms part of Landsec's 'grow through urban opportunities' strategic pillar, which refocuses capital into urban neighbourhoods, in London and other major regional cities. This is in line with the Group's purpose to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential.

This masterplan has evolved through an ongoing conversation with the local community and now reflects feedback taken from engagement over the last few months. A large focus for the team has been the number of new homes and the impact on local public transport, which Landsec has taken great care to consider and address through this latest update.

As part of this consultation, Landsec will be hosting a number of consultation events within the O2 Centre as well as a virtual webinar later this month. In addition, Landsec is also running a youth engagement programme, Redesign Camden, in partnership with 2-3 Degrees which will ensure that young people in Camden not only help to shape plans for the O2 Centre, but importantly have access to new opportunities.

Local people are once again invited to share their views on these plans ahead of finalisation and submission for a planning application at the end of this year.