Land Securities : Landsec launches new retail & hospitality offer to help partners respond to fast-evolving landscape

Title Landsec launches new retail & hospitality offer to help partners respond to fast- evolving landscape From Landsec Date 20 April 2022

Landsec has today announced the launch of a new product offering for retail and hospitality brands, developed in response to rising demand from digital natives and the rapidly evolving needs of traditional retailers.

The new offer is made up of four packages: Platform, Platform+, Home and Spotlight.

The suite of products offers more flexible lease options - ranging from one day to three years - lower initial capex requirements and features to enable better use of data-driven insights, for an improved guest experience. Two of the products in particular, Platform and Platform+, have been designed to make physical space more accessible to smaller retailers, independents and digital natives, as well as to provide more established, flagship brands with greater flexibility to experiment with new models - and build a truly integrated brand experience for shoppers. More details below:

• Platform offers agile serviced spaces, ready for a quick bespoke fit out, available on 3-18-month lease terms.

• Platform+ offers serviced short-term, fully furnished, plug & play brand activation spaces. Lease terms are highly flexible, ranging from 2 days to 3 months.

• Home offers premium space for more established brands, ready for bespoke fit out, in the most compelling destinations. Available on 18 month+ lease terms.

• Spotlight offers highly flexible activation space in the common domain. Lease terms range from 1 day - 3 years.

These four products mark the next step in Landsec's journey towards a more customer-centric retail model and are the result of a collaborative consultation process with prospective brand partners of all shapes and sizes.

As one of the UK's largest commercial property developers, Landsec has long supported some of Britain's largest brands. With the introduction of Platform and Platform+, Landsec now hopes to forge partnerships with more independent retailers and tackle some of the barriers which smaller businesses face around establishing a physical presence.

The offer is being launched today at Trinity Leeds, where the products have already been trialed for five months with luxury trainer retailer, Kick Game and gift store, Curated Makers.

Landsec will be rolling out the products across the rest of its portfolio at a later date, with plans already in place to expand to Bluewater and St. David's later this year.

Nik Porter, Head of Retail Brand Management at Landsec, said: "It's no secret that the retail and hospitality industry has witnessed deep-rooted structural shifts in recent years and the requirements around physical space have changed dramatically. A traditional, one-size-fits-all leasing model is no longer fit for purpose. Our new products reflect this new reality. There is something for brands of all shapes and sizes - from digital natives looking to 'test the waters', through to large, established names wanting to inject new energy into their brand experience.

"The product launch supports Landsec's strategy - focused on major retail destinations, placing the guest experience at the heart of what we do. It's also in line with our new partnership, insight-led approach; built on closer, more collaborative relationships with brands, ensuring we create value for everyone."

Megan Jones, Founder at Curated Makers, said: "The Platform package has been a real game-changer for Curated Makers. It's given us both flexibility and prime space in a busy, central location - a luxury many independents don't get to enjoy this early on. What we offer is so different to what others bring to Trinity - we're completely novel and are attracting new visitors, which means everyone is able to benefit.

"We've already extended our lease and have been able to grow our partnership with Landsec as we grow as a business. We can't wait to see where we go next."

