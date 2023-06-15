Land Securities : Landsec name Nisha Manaktala as Chief Data and Technology Officer
06/15/2023 | 11:08am EDT
Title
Landsec name Nisha Manaktala as Chief Data and Technology Officer
From
Landsec
Date
15 June 2023
Landsec is delighted to announce the appointment of Nisha Manaktalato its executive leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Data and Technology Officer. The role will report directly to CEO Mark Allan.
Nisha Manaktala joins Landsec from Hiscox Re & ILS, part of the Hiscox insurance group where she held the role of Chief Technology Officer. She has over 20 years of technology leadership experience working in various technical roles across start-ups and global enterprises with expertise across data, engineering and operations. Nisha has been featured as a Top 100 CIO in the UK, recognised for delivering digital business transformation through complex change programmes.
Mark Allan, CEO Landsec, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Nisha to Landsec and look forward to working with her. As we continue to progress our strategy, data and technology will play an ever increasing role. Nisha's expertise in delivering digital business transformation will help us ensure that Landsec is not only equipped to operate in the complex world in which we operate today but also continue to thrive into the future."
Ends
About Landsec
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces, and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Land Securities Group plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 15:07:09 UTC.