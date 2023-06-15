Land Securities : Landsec name Nisha Manaktala as Chief Data and Technology Officer

Title Landsec name Nisha Manaktala as Chief Data and Technology Officer From Landsec Date 15 June 2023

Landsec is delighted to announce the appointment of Nisha Manaktala to its executive leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Data and Technology Officer. The role will report directly to CEO Mark Allan.

Nisha Manaktala joins Landsec from Hiscox Re & ILS, part of the Hiscox insurance group where she held the role of Chief Technology Officer. She has over 20 years of technology leadership experience working in various technical roles across start-ups and global enterprises with expertise across data, engineering and operations. Nisha has been featured as a Top 100 CIO in the UK, recognised for delivering digital business transformation through complex change programmes.

Mark Allan, CEO Landsec, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Nisha to Landsec and look forward to working with her. As we continue to progress our strategy, data and technology will play an ever increasing role. Nisha's expertise in delivering digital business transformation will help us ensure that Landsec is not only equipped to operate in the complex world in which we operate today but also continue to thrive into the future."

