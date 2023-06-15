Land Securities : Landsec name Nisha Manaktala as Chief Data and Technology Officer

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Land Securities Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
586.00 GBX   +0.71%
Landsec name Nisha Manaktala as Chief Data and Technology Officer
06/15LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC : Final dividend
06/12Goldman Sachs cuts Great Portland to 'sell'
Landsec name Nisha Manaktala as Chief Data and Technology Officer

06/15/2023 | 11:08am EDT
Title

Landsec name Nisha Manaktala as Chief Data and Technology Officer

From

Landsec

Date

15 June 2023

Landsec is delighted to announce the appointment of Nisha Manaktala to its executive leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Data and Technology Officer. The role will report directly to CEO Mark Allan.

Nisha Manaktala joins Landsec from Hiscox Re & ILS, part of the Hiscox insurance group where she held the role of Chief Technology Officer. She has over 20 years of technology leadership experience working in various technical roles across start-ups and global enterprises with expertise across data, engineering and operations. Nisha has been featured as a Top 100 CIO in the UK, recognised for delivering digital business transformation through complex change programmes.

Mark Allan, CEO Landsec, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Nisha to Landsec and look forward to working with her. As we continue to progress our strategy, data and technology will play an ever increasing role. Nisha's expertise in delivering digital business transformation will help us ensure that Landsec is not only equipped to operate in the complex world in which we operate today but also continue to thrive into the future."

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces, and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Find out more at landsec.com

Please contact:

Press

Investors

Sara Doggett

Ed Thacker

+44 (0)7834 431258

+44 (0)7024 5185

Sara.doggett@landsec.com

edward.thacker@landsec.com

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 15:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 622 M 790 M 790 M
Net income 2024 384 M 488 M 488 M
Net Debt 2024 3 421 M 4 343 M 4 343 M
P/E ratio 2024 11,4x
Yield 2024 6,69%
Capitalization 4 403 M 5 590 M 5 590 M
EV / Sales 2024 12,6x
EV / Sales 2025 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Land Securities Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 593,80 GBX
Average target price 698,35 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Christopher Allan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanessa Kate Simms Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Edward Henry Bonham Carter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC-4.44%5 590
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.55%41 188
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.30%21 094
W. P. CAREY INC.-10.53%14 956
SEGRO PLC-1.07%11 595
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.43%9 790
