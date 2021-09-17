Log in
    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
Land Securities : Landsec's One New Change signs ZARA

09/17/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Title

Landsec's One New Change signs ZARA

From

Landsec

Date

16 September 2021

Landsec has announced that international fashion retailer, ZARA, has signed at One New Change, the premier retail and leisure destination in the City of London.

The new 23,000 sq ft store will feature Woman, Man and Kids collections over two floors to showcase ZARA's very latest brand image, with flowing curved lines running through the space to enable continuous engagement with the designs on display. The store, located on Cheapside, is set to open in Autumn 2021. This is the third new ZARA store to launch at a Landsec destination in the past year, following flagship openings at Bluewater, Kent and St David's, Cardiff.

Described by ZARA as a model for its online and instore integration concept, the store also offers 'Store Mode' functionality for guests through the Zara app. This allows guests to browse items in the store through the app and order for collection in store in half an hour, as well as the ability to book fitting rooms and locate items easily. The store will also feature an automated pick-up point for guests to collect online orders and self-checkout to offer a seamless customer experience.

Deepan Khiroya, Senior Portfolio Director at Landsec said: "ZARA selecting One New Change showcases Landsec's commitment to building cohesive relationships with brands, following the recent landmark openings at Bluewater and St David's, as we work with them and the surrounding community to ensure the destination delivers something relevant and valued.

"Our focus is on curating destinations that celebrate the best in retail, creating unique experiences that can't be found elsewhere. The new ZARA flagship store will provide guests with a genuine omni-channel experience, designed to embrace the future of physical retail, and we are excited to see the new concept when it launches later this year."

One New Change's 203,000 sq ft retail footprint is integrated with over 348,000 sq ft of offices, located in the heart of London's financial district and a stone's throw away from the iconic St. Paul's Cathedral. With over 50 operators, One New Change combines leading high street with prestigious global brands, including: fashion leaders H&M and Hugo Boss, everyday retailers M&S Simply Food and Boots,

homeware and jewellery purveyors Swarovski and Oliver Bonas, and hospitality from the likes of Gordon Ramsay, The Ivy Asia, and rooftop bar, Madison.

Nash Bond and Bruce Gillingham Pollard acted for Landsec at One New Change. ZARA dealt direct.

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £10.8 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Find out more at landsec.com

Please contact:

Daniel Bleach

+44 (0)7495 461545

landsec@averpr.com

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
