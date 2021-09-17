Land Securities : Landsec's One New Change signs ZARA

Title Landsec's One New Change signs ZARA From Landsec Date 16 September 2021

Landsec has announced that international fashion retailer, ZARA, has signed at One New Change, the premier retail and leisure destination in the City of London.

The new 23,000 sq ft store will feature Woman, Man and Kids collections over two floors to showcase ZARA's very latest brand image, with flowing curved lines running through the space to enable continuous engagement with the designs on display. The store, located on Cheapside, is set to open in Autumn 2021. This is the third new ZARA store to launch at a Landsec destination in the past year, following flagship openings at Bluewater, Kent and St David's, Cardiff.

Described by ZARA as a model for its online and instore integration concept, the store also offers 'Store Mode' functionality for guests through the Zara app. This allows guests to browse items in the store through the app and order for collection in store in half an hour, as well as the ability to book fitting rooms and locate items easily. The store will also feature an automated pick-up point for guests to collect online orders and self-checkout to offer a seamless customer experience.

Deepan Khiroya, Senior Portfolio Director at Landsec said: "ZARA selecting One New Change showcases Landsec's commitment to building cohesive relationships with brands, following the recent landmark openings at Bluewater and St David's, as we work with them and the surrounding community to ensure the destination delivers something relevant and valued.

"Our focus is on curating destinations that celebrate the best in retail, creating unique experiences that can't be found elsewhere. The new ZARA flagship store will provide guests with a genuine omni-channel experience, designed to embrace the future of physical retail, and we are excited to see the new concept when it launches later this year."

One New Change's 203,000 sq ft retail footprint is integrated with over 348,000 sq ft of offices, located in the heart of London's financial district and a stone's throw away from the iconic St. Paul's Cathedral. With over 50 operators, One New Change combines leading high street with prestigious global brands, including: fashion leaders H&M and Hugo Boss, everyday retailers M&S Simply Food and Boots,