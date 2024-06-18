Title Landsec secures 28,000 sq ft of Inditex deals across two prime retail destinations From Landsec Date 18 June 2024

Landsec has signed three deals with Inditex across two of its prime retail destinations; Bluewater in Kent, and St David's in Cardiff. The deals align with Inditex's focus on creating fewer, bigger and digitally connected stores.

Pull & Bear will make its Welsh Debut in St David's, where the brand has taken 8,500 sq ft across two floors. The news means that St David's will become home to five of Inditex's brands, bringing its total footprint at the centre to over 60,000 sq ft. Inditex will also open a 10,000 sq ft Pull & Bear at Bluewater in Kent, along with a 10,000 sq ft Bershka.

At both locations, the new stores will bring together Bershka's three lines - Bershka, BSK, and Man - along with Pull & Bear's full collection of menswear and womenswear.

Inditex will also open a previously announced 46,000 sq ft flagship Zara at Trinity Leeds later this summer, upsizing and relocating into the centre from their current location elsewhere in the city.

Pablo Sueiras, Head of Brand Account Management at Landsec said: "We enable brands to grow their reach with their target customers by partnering with them across our UK-wide portfolio of prime retail destinations. Our strong fashion performance will now be bolstered by more of Inditex's world-class,experience-led stores."

