Landsec signals confidence in London office market with commitment to deliver Timber Square, SE1

In a show of confidence in London's office market, Landsec has committed to delivering it's latest net zero development, Timber Square in Southwark, and has appointed Mace as construction manager for the scheme. The announcement progresses Landsec's ambition to create a one million sq ft green office cluster in Southwark. The project will deliver 380,000 sq ft of net zero office space before the end of 2025 into what will be a supply constrained market as developers pull back from committing to new projects.

At a time when sustainability is one of the most important factors driving leasing decisions, and one of the few levers businesses can pull to achieve their net zero ambitions, Timber Square will create highly energy efficient, net zero offices across two buildings. The all electric buildings will be heated and cooled by air source heat pumps and powered by 100% renewable energy.

The space, which has been designed to maximise occupier wellbeing, will target BREEAM 'Outstanding' and Well Core Platinum. It will boast a rooftop communal terrace and clubroom with panoramic views of London, multiple private terraces and new public realm which will extend the low line from Borough Market with a vibrant mix of retail, leisure and F&B.

Timber Square is well placed to capitalise on the clear customer demand for quality space in well- connected and amenity rich locations. Situated in the heart of Bankside it is a short walk to three of London's key transport hubs: Waterloo, London Bridge and Blackfriars, and surrounded by one of the city's best food and drink scenes including Flat Iron Square, Borough Market and Vinegar Yard. Customers will also benefit from having an array of cultural institutions, from the Globe to the Tate Modern, on their doorstep.

Oliver Knight, Head of Workplace at Landsec said: "The market for Grade A office space in central London is becoming more competitive with demand outstripping supply in core markets. At Timber Square, we're delivering two highly sustainable buildings centred around a new public square which combine a breadth of amenities with highly efficient space. Timber Square, along with our wider Southwark pipeline, will deliver much needed prime space to a supply constrained market meeting business' priorities of attracting the best talent and meeting their sustainability goals."

Timber Square is a pioneering net zero office development, combining reuse of elements of the existing printworks building with a range of modern methods of construction such as the use of cross-laminated timber (CLT), to achieve a c.50% reduction in CO2 during construction compared to a typical office build. The ambitious project delivers a unique blend of heritage and new architecture by retaining 85% of one of the existing structures and reusing building materials wherever possible. Once complete, it will become one of the most significant commercial developments in the UK to use a hybrid steel and CLT structure.