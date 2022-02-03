Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Land Securities Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Land Securities : Landsec signs 200,000 sq ft of new office deals across London

02/03/2022 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Title

Landsec signs 200,000 sq ft of new office deals across London

From

Landsec

Date

3 February 2022

Landsec signs 200,000 sq ft of new office deals across London

Landsec has announced it has signed 11 new deals totaling 200,000 sq ft across its London office portfolio as businesses make plans for the future of work and how they use their office to drive growth, productivity and culture.

Since September 2021, Landsec has signed four new leases for Dashwood in the City of London, including three new businesses to Myo, its flexible office brand, and one for its Blank Canvas product. New leases include health and fitness company Lenus, upsizing from its previous flexible office space and new Fintech business Pigment, set to open its first office in London.

Whilst in Victoria, Landsec has signed seven new leases across 183,000 sq ft. The deals include upsizes with existing customers Vitol and Mabanaft, a renewal with investment management company Ruffer, and a new lease with a company expanding its London presence.

Landsec expects to sign a further 200,000 sq ft of office deals across London by the end of this financial year.

Oliver Knight, Head of Offices at Landsec commented: "The value of the physical office has proven crucial for re-connecting with colleagues and clients as we emerge from the pandemic. We've seen a bounce-back in occupancy and increasing demand for space across London.

"Businesses need an engaging environment that motivates their workforce to collaborate face-to-face but also with a choice of spaces to suit different ways of working. Hybrid and flexible working in some form or another is here to stay, however the office has a clear role to play in driving engagement, culture and personal development. Victoria and Dashwood are two great examples of how we're creating flexibility of product choice and great experiences that support our customers and their employees' evolving needs."

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Find out more at landsec.com

Notes

Office leasing details include:

Myo Liverpool Street at Dashwood, EC1

Lenus: 5,200 sq ft

Pigment: 506 sq ft

A third new lease signed for 590 sq ft

Blank Canvas at Dashwood, EC1

A new lease signed for 9,000 sq ft

Myo 123 Victoria Street

Mabanaft: 3,700 sq ft

Brambles: 2,200 sq ft

80 Victoria Street

Ruffer: 45,000 sq ft

A further two new leases signed for 6,400 sq ft and 91,600 sq ft

Nova South

Vitol: 9,700 sq ft

62 Buckingham Gate

A new lease signed for 24,600 sq ft

Total: 198,500 sq ft

Please contact:

Press

Zara Lockwood

+44 (0)786 7743 651 zara.lockwood@landsec.com

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
04:39aLAND SECURITIES : Landsec signs 200,000 sq ft of new office deals across London
PU
02/02VODAFONE MAY NEED TO ACCELERATE SHAK : AJ Bell
DJ
02/01LAND SECURITIES : Landsec launches ‘urban patriotism' research in support of its str..
PU
01/13LAND SECURITIES : Landsec announces Nike Unite Portsmouth at Gunwharf Quays
PU
01/11Landsec Appoints Remco Simon as Managing Director of Strategy and Capital Markets
CI
01/11LAND SECURITIES : Landsec announces the appointment of Remco Simon
PU
01/05Morgan Stanley Ups Land Securities Group PT, Keeps Equal-Weight Rating
MT
2021FTSE 100 Ends Wednesday Up as UK Traders Appear Cautiously Optimistic
DJ
2021Omicron Weighs on Already Struggling U.K. Economy
DJ
2021FTSE 100 Falls in Early Trade as Rio Tinto Leads Miners Lower
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 545 M 740 M 545 M
Net income 2022 516 M 700 M 516 M
Net Debt 2022 3 716 M 5 040 M 3 716 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 5 884 M 7 980 M 5 884 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
EV / Sales 2023 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Land Securities Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 794,80 GBX
Average target price 835,59 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Christopher Allan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanessa Kate Simms Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cressida Hogg Non-Executive Chairman
Nick de Mestre Managing Director-Strategy, Research & Innovation
Colette O'Shea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC2.37%7 980
EQUINIX, INC.-15.29%64 519
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-16.47%42 350
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.50%39 494
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-12.41%31 496
SEGRO PLC-8.28%21 483