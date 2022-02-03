Land Securities : Landsec signs 200,000 sq ft of new office deals across London

Title Landsec signs 200,000 sq ft of new office deals across London From Landsec Date 3 February 2022

Landsec signs 200,000 sq ft of new office deals across London

Landsec has announced it has signed 11 new deals totaling 200,000 sq ft across its London office portfolio as businesses make plans for the future of work and how they use their office to drive growth, productivity and culture.

Since September 2021, Landsec has signed four new leases for Dashwood in the City of London, including three new businesses to Myo, its flexible office brand, and one for its Blank Canvas product. New leases include health and fitness company Lenus, upsizing from its previous flexible office space and new Fintech business Pigment, set to open its first office in London.

Whilst in Victoria, Landsec has signed seven new leases across 183,000 sq ft. The deals include upsizes with existing customers Vitol and Mabanaft, a renewal with investment management company Ruffer, and a new lease with a company expanding its London presence.

Landsec expects to sign a further 200,000 sq ft of office deals across London by the end of this financial year.

Oliver Knight, Head of Offices at Landsec commented: "The value of the physical office has proven crucial for re-connecting with colleagues and clients as we emerge from the pandemic. We've seen a bounce-back in occupancy and increasing demand for space across London.

"Businesses need an engaging environment that motivates their workforce to collaborate face-to-face but also with a choice of spaces to suit different ways of working. Hybrid and flexible working in some form or another is here to stay, however the office has a clear role to play in driving engagement, culture and personal development. Victoria and Dashwood are two great examples of how we're creating flexibility of product choice and great experiences that support our customers and their employees' evolving needs."

Ends

About Landsec