  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Land Securities Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
Land Securities : Landsec welcomes two restaurant debuts at Westgate

10/19/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Landsec welcomes two restaurant debuts at Westgate

Landsec

19 October 2021

Landsec has announced the opening of Plants & Grills at Westgate for its first ever restaurant, alongside the signing of Joe & The Juice for a regional debut.

Plants & Grills, Oxford's latest independent restaurant, will debut at Westgate Social Street Food, the destination's dedicated social dining concept. In addition to its 500 sq ft kitchen and counter space, Plants & Grills will be able to accommodate up to 100 guests within the Westgate social dining area. The new addition has something for everyone, with an organic menu designed to cater for vegans and meat lovers alike.

Joining Plants & Grills is Joe & The Juice, who have chosen Westgate to make their debut in the region. The 1,280 sq ft store will be only their second in a top-performing UK retail and leisure destination outside of London and is set to launch in October.

Russell Loveland, Senior Portfolio Director for Landsec, said: "These two new brands highlight the diversity and balance on offer at our destinations, combining global names and independent debuts. Forging strong relationships with brands and supporting them as they grow is an important part of what we do and it's particularly exciting to be part of the journey of independents like Plants & Grills as they establish their concept."

Amit Joshi from Plants & Grills commented: "We are excited to be making our debut in a location that encourages independent restaurants, and it's the perfect starting point to begin our bricks-and-mortar journey as a brand. We feel that our inclusive concept will work well with the consumer base already established at Westgate, and we are excited to be a part a community-driven destination that is such an important part of Oxford."

This news follows the recent openings of two new toy-focused brands at Westgate. MINISO and Hamleys have opened their doors, further diversifying the retail offer at the destination.

CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield acted on behalf of Landsec, while Prime Retail represented Joe & The Juice.

About Landsec

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £10.8 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Find out more at landsec.com

Daniel Bleach

+44 (0)7495 461545

landsec@averpr.com

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
