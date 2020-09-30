Land Securities : Martin Greenslade, Chief Financial Officer, announces his intention to step down from Landsec

Title Martin Greenslade, Chief Financial Officer, announces his intention to step down from Landsec From Landsec Date 30.09.20

Martin Greenslade has informed the Board of his wish to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer during 2021. Martin will continue as CFO and as an Executive Director on the Board until his successor is appointed.

Martin said: "I joined Landsec in 2005 as CFO and have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Company. It has been a privilege to lead and work with talented and dedicated individuals throughout the organisation for so long. I have enjoyed working with Mark since he joined in April and I support his vision for Landsec. However, I feel that now is the right time for me to step aside and let someone else take my role to help deliver the next phase of Landsec's journey."

Mark Allan, CEO, said: "Martin's experience through the global financial crisis and his subsequent work to put the Group on a firmer financial footing, at the same time as reshaping the business, has clearly been beneficial in the face of the current Covid threat. I have appreciated his counsel and advice since I joined in April and I speak on behalf of the Board when I thank him for his commitment to Landsec as a Director over the past 15 years. I wish him well for the future."

This announcement does not contain inside information.

