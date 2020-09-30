Log in
Land Securities : Martin Greenslade, Chief Financial Officer, announces his intention to step down from Landsec

09/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Title

Martin Greenslade, Chief Financial Officer, announces his intention to step down

from Landsec

From

Landsec

Date

30.09.20

Martin Greenslade has informed the Board of his wish to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer during 2021. Martin will continue as CFO and as an Executive Director on the Board until his successor is appointed.

Martin said: "I joined Landsec in 2005 as CFO and have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Company. It has been a privilege to lead and work with talented and dedicated individuals throughout the organisation for so long. I have enjoyed working with Mark since he joined in April and I support his vision for Landsec. However, I feel that now is the right time for me to step aside and let someone else take my role to help deliver the next phase of Landsec's journey."

Mark Allan, CEO, said: "Martin's experience through the global financial crisis and his subsequent work to put the Group on a firmer financial footing, at the same time as reshaping the business, has clearly been beneficial in the face of the current Covid threat. I have appreciated his counsel and advice since I joined in April and I speak on behalf of the Board when I thank him for his commitment to Landsec as a Director over the past 15 years. I wish him well for the future."

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people.

As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our £12.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 31 March 2020) of well-connected,experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

We aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues - from diversity and community employment, to carbon reduction and climate resilience. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience.

Find out more at landsec.com

Please contact:

Press

Investors

Jonathan Sibun

Ed Thacker

JSibun@tulchangroup.com

Edward.Thacker@landsec.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 06:09:04 UTC
