  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Land Securities Group plc
  News
  Summary
    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Land Securities : Space NK signs for Leeds relocation to Landsec's Trinity

09/02/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Title

Space NK signs for Leeds relocation to Landsec's Trinity

From

Landsec

Date

2 September 2021

Landsec has announced that premium beauty retailer, Space NK, will be relocating from its current Leeds location in Victoria Quarter to Trinity, the leading retail and leisure destination in Leeds city centre.

The new Space NK Trinity location, opposite Pandora on the lower ground, covers approximately 1,700 sq ft, nearly double the size of the brand's existing Leeds store. It is set to launch in September, with all current beauty advisors moving over to the Trinity location.

Space NK, which launched its first store in Covent Garden in 1993, is home to over 100 of the most in- demand, highly innovative, and boundary-pushing beauty brands. With over 70 stores in the UK, combined with a unique omnichannel position, Space NK is a leading brand within the beauty industry. The Trinity store will stock top selling brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, Laura Mercier, and Nars.

Pablo Sueiras, Landsec's Senior Portfolio Director, commented: "Our focus is on creating destinations that celebrate the best in retail, Securing a relocation for Space NK in the city is a clear endorsement of our strategy and proof that Trinity is the prime retail location in Leeds. Space NK is a beauty authority, with an unrivalled expertise and advisory service that will help the Trinity guest discover new and exciting products. By continuing to partner with innovative brands like Space NK we're able to offer our guests new and unique experiences across our spaces, demonstrating the enduring value of physical retail in the process.

Sara Cohen, Trading Director at Space NK, added: "We are excited to be relocating our Leeds store to Trinity, where we will continue to offer our customers the same unbiased beauty advice, with an upgraded space and even more of the world's best beauty products. We look forward to welcoming back our Leeds-based beauty community and introducing some new customers to Space NK."

Trinity Leeds brings together over 120 local, national, and international brands under one roof. Through its varied lineup of retail, dining, and leisure, Trinity truly brings the Heart of Leeds to Life, working as a focal point within the city. Its prime retail offer is complemented by Trinity Kitchen - the leading street

food hub that helps incubate small businesses while rotating its operators, to keep fresh options for the

city's residents and workers.

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £10.8 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Find out more at landsec.com

Please contact:

Daniel Bleach

+44 (0)7495 461545 landsec@averpr.com

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
