Land Securities : ZARA launches at One New Change

Title
ZARA launches at One New Change
From
Landsec
Date
20 October 2021
Landsec has today announced the official opening of international fashion retailer, ZARA, at One New Change, the premier retail and leisure destination in the City of London.
Located on Cheapside, the new 23,000 sq ft store features the latest Woman and Man collections over two floors, and follows recent ZARA openings across the Landsec portfolio at Bluewater and St David's, Cardiff.
Created by the brand's in-house team, ZARA One New Change encapsulates the architectural philosophy of clarity, functionality, sustainability, and beauty - with curved lines running through the space to enable continuous engagement with the products on display. The store features the very latest store and online integration features. 'Store Mode', which is enabled through the ZARA app, allows guests to purchase items displayed in the One New Change store digitally and collect them in store within half an hour. This function also enables customers to book fitting rooms and locate items easily in store. The One New Change unit will also feature an automated pick-up point for guests to collect online orders and self-checkout to offer a seamless customer experience.
This opening coincides with research, reported by CACI and Location Sciences, confirming that at the end of September, the City recorded its highest visitation levels since the start of the pandemic. The Cheapside area has seen a 9% increase in visitation over the past four weeks, and a 25% increase since the end of the last lockdown back in April.
Russell Loveland, Senior Portfolio Director for Landsec, commented: "We are pleased to see ZARA now open at One New Change, adding to their presence across several other destinations within the Landsec portfolio and helping to shape our 'best in retail' offer. Working collaboratively with ZARA is what makes deals like this possible, and is why we have been able to secure flagships with them at Bluewater and St David's, Cardiff. This opening comes at a great time for the increasing number of people who live, work, shop, and socialise at One New Change, and in the City of London more widely."
One New Change's 203,000 sq ft retail footprint is integrated with over 348,000 sq ft of offices, located in
the heart of London's financial district and a stone's throw away from the iconic St. Paul's Cathedral. With
over 50 operators, One New Change combines leading high street with prestigious global brands, including: fashion leaders H&M and Hugo Boss, everyday retailers M&S Simply Food and Boots, homeware and jewellery purveyors Swarovski and Oliver Bonas, and hospitality from the likes of Gordon Ramsay, The Ivy Asia, and rooftop bar, Madison.
Nash Bond and Bruce Gillingham Pollard acted for Landsec at One New Change. ZARA dealt direct.
