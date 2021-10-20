Log in
Land Securities : ZARA launches at One New Change

10/20/2021 | 09:41am EDT
Title

ZARA launches at One New Change

From

Landsec

Date

20 October 2021

Landsec has today announced the official opening of international fashion retailer, ZARA, at One New Change, the premier retail and leisure destination in the City of London.

Located on Cheapside, the new 23,000 sq ft store features the latest Woman and Man collections over two floors, and follows recent ZARA openings across the Landsec portfolio at Bluewater and St David's, Cardiff.

Created by the brand's in-house team, ZARA One New Change encapsulates the architectural philosophy of clarity, functionality, sustainability, and beauty - with curved lines running through the space to enable continuous engagement with the products on display. The store features the very latest store and online integration features. 'Store Mode', which is enabled through the ZARA app, allows guests to purchase items displayed in the One New Change store digitally and collect them in store within half an hour. This function also enables customers to book fitting rooms and locate items easily in store. The One New Change unit will also feature an automated pick-up point for guests to collect online orders and self-checkout to offer a seamless customer experience.

This opening coincides with research, reported by CACI and Location Sciences, confirming that at the end of September, the City recorded its highest visitation levels since the start of the pandemic. The Cheapside area has seen a 9% increase in visitation over the past four weeks, and a 25% increase since the end of the last lockdown back in April.

Russell Loveland, Senior Portfolio Director for Landsec, commented: "We are pleased to see ZARA now open at One New Change, adding to their presence across several other destinations within the Landsec portfolio and helping to shape our 'best in retail' offer. Working collaboratively with ZARA is what makes deals like this possible, and is why we have been able to secure flagships with them at Bluewater and St David's, Cardiff. This opening comes at a great time for the increasing number of people who live, work, shop, and socialise at One New Change, and in the City of London more widely."

One New Change's 203,000 sq ft retail footprint is integrated with over 348,000 sq ft of offices, located in

the heart of London's financial district and a stone's throw away from the iconic St. Paul's Cathedral. With

over 50 operators, One New Change combines leading high street with prestigious global brands, including: fashion leaders H&M and Hugo Boss, everyday retailers M&S Simply Food and Boots, homeware and jewellery purveyors Swarovski and Oliver Bonas, and hospitality from the likes of Gordon Ramsay, The Ivy Asia, and rooftop bar, Madison.

Nash Bond and Bruce Gillingham Pollard acted for Landsec at One New Change. ZARA dealt direct.

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £10.8 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Find out more at landsec.com

Please contact:

Daniel Bleach

+44 (0)7495 461545

landsec@averpr.com

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 13:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
