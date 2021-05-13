Land Securities : Landsec becomes first UK REIT to participate in the WELL Portfolio program

Title Landsec becomes first UK REIT to participate in the WELL Portfolio program From Land Securities Group PLC ("Landsec") Date 13 May 2021

Landsec has become a member of the WELL Portfolio program, applying the strategies contained within the WELL Building Standard, across its directly managed office assets.

WELL is the world leading health-focused building standard, which has been developed over 10 years and backed by the latest scientific research. Landsec has applied it across its development pipeline for several years.

As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, Landsec joins a group of innovative corporations committed to delivering sustainable spaces within its communities.

Colette O'Shea, Chief Operating Officer, Landsec, said:

"We create sustainable places that make lasting positive contributions to communities and the planet. Participating in the WELL Portfolio program is the natural next step in our journey to showcase our commitment to wellness and sustainability while strengthening our leading approach to meeting the evolving needs of our occupiers.

"As the UK's largest commercial operator, we have seen first-hand the importance our customers are placing on wellbeing as this will enable them to attract and retain the best talent." Colette added: "The pandemic fast tracked these emerging trends and will now be crucial to our customers' business strategies in order to encourage their staff back into the office."

Introduced in 2018 by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the program enables building owners to rate and systematically enhance their complete portfolio of spaces with the objective of improving human well-being at scale. WELL measures and monitors a range of features, not only through light and noise, but also thermal comfort, movement, mind and community. As a WELL Portfolio member, Landsec will leverage the evidence-based strategies contained within WELL to support and enhance the well-being of its colleagues, visitors and customers at scale.

One of the earliest adopters, Landsec led the charge in the UK when its headquarters on Victoria Street became the first commercial office in the world to achieve both WELL Certified Silver and BREEAM Outstanding. At the time it was the UK's largest fully WELL Certified space. The building was also awarded the BREEAM Office Refurbishment and Fit Out Award 2017 for achieving the highest ever rated BREEAM 2014 Fit Out at post-construction stage.

