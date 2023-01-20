Advanced search
    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:00:02 2023-01-20 am EST
700.50 GBX   +0.62%
Land Securities taps former Kingfisher CEO Cheshire as chair
AN
Landsec Names Spire Healthcare Chairman as Chair Designate
MT
British property major Landsec names Ian Cheshire as next chairman
RE
Land Securities taps former Kingfisher CEO Cheshire as chair

01/20/2023 | 03:38am EST
(Alliance News) - Land Securities PLC on Friday said it appointed Ian Cheshire as chair to take over from Cressida Hogg in May.

Cheshire was chief executive officer of DIY retailer Kingfisher PLC from 2008 to 2015. Currently, he is chair of Channel 4 Television Corp, Spire Healthcare Group PLC and Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC.

Land Securities, a London-based commercial property developer and investor, said Cheshire will be appointed as chair designate from March 23 and will succeed Hogg on May 16.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency, an investor in firms "delivering or benefiting" from efficient use of energy, said Cheshire will resign as chair on May 16, saying it will make an announcement "in due course".

Telecommunications firm BT Group PLC, where Cheshire also is a non-executive director, said he will step down from its board following this year's annual general meeting. Its last AGM was in July 2022.

Cheshire has been chair of Channel 4 since April last year.

Land Securities shares were up 0.3% at 698.40 pence each in London on Friday morning. Spire Healthcare shares were down 1.0% at 236.15p. BT shares were up 1.1% at 128.59p. Menhaden Resource Efficiency shares were untraded at 86.55p.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 1.38% 129.0164 Delayed Quote.13.48%
KINGFISHER PLC 0.58% 260.4 Delayed Quote.9.66%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 0.63% 701 Delayed Quote.12.04%
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 0.00% 88 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC 0.07% 238.45 Delayed Quote.4.61%
Analyst Recommendations on LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 602 M 744 M 744 M
Net income 2023 -608 M -751 M -751 M
Net Debt 2023 3 705 M 4 581 M 4 581 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,36x
Yield 2023 5,46%
Capitalization 5 163 M 6 382 M 6 382 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,7x
EV / Sales 2024 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 610
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Land Securities Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 696,20 GBX
Average target price 672,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Christopher Allan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanessa Kate Simms Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cressida Hogg Non-Executive Chairman
Colette O'Shea Chief Operating Officer
Edward Henry Bonham Carter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC12.04%6 382
EQUINIX, INC.7.29%65 032
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.96%40 959
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.68%30 178
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.6.54%25 325
W. P. CAREY INC.5.57%17 163