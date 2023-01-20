Land Securities taps former Kingfisher CEO Cheshire as chair

(Alliance News) - Land Securities PLC on Friday said it appointed Ian Cheshire as chair to take over from Cressida Hogg in May.

Cheshire was chief executive officer of DIY retailer Kingfisher PLC from 2008 to 2015. Currently, he is chair of Channel 4 Television Corp, Spire Healthcare Group PLC and Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC.

Land Securities, a London-based commercial property developer and investor, said Cheshire will be appointed as chair designate from March 23 and will succeed Hogg on May 16.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency, an investor in firms "delivering or benefiting" from efficient use of energy, said Cheshire will resign as chair on May 16, saying it will make an announcement "in due course".

Telecommunications firm BT Group PLC, where Cheshire also is a non-executive director, said he will step down from its board following this year's annual general meeting. Its last AGM was in July 2022.

Cheshire has been chair of Channel 4 since April last year.

Land Securities shares were up 0.3% at 698.40 pence each in London on Friday morning. Spire Healthcare shares were down 1.0% at 236.15p. BT shares were up 1.1% at 128.59p. Menhaden Resource Efficiency shares were untraded at 86.55p.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

