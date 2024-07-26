LandBridge Company LLC ("LandBridge") today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2024 after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. LandBridge will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast Instructions:

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of LandBridge’s website, https://ir.landbridgeco.com/overview/default.aspx. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real-time.

Conference Call Instructions:

To access the live conference call, participants should call (800) 715-9871 (or (646) 307-1963 for international participants) and provide the Conference ID 4907698. Call participants should dial-in approximately 10 minutes early so that their information can be collected prior to the start of the conference.

An audio replay will be available following the conclusion of the call and remain available through August 22, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and providing the Conference ID 4907698.

About LandBridge

LandBridge owns approximately 220,000 surface acres across Texas and New Mexico, located primarily in the heart of the Delaware sub-basin in the Permian Basin, the most active region for oil and natural gas exploration and development in the United States. LandBridge actively manages its land and resources to support and encourage oil and natural gas production and broader industrial development. Since its founding in 2021, LandBridge has served as one of the leading land management businesses within the Delaware Basin. LandBridge was formed by Five Point Energy LLC, a leading energy private equity firm with a successful track record of investing in and developing energy, environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure companies within the Permian Basin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725305423/en/