Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) acted as a co-manager on the initial public offering of 14,500,000 Class A shares for LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB) which closed on July 1, 2024.

About Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) is an energy-focused financial services platform. Our expertise spans decades across the entire energy landscape. We are, at our core, trusted energy advisors, investors, and partners alongside our clients. The PEP platform includes Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Investments, Research, and Consulting. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in.

For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.

Pickering Energy Partners LP (“PEP”) is a SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Affiliated PEP Advisory LLC (“PEP BD”) is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709307754/en/