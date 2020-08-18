Log in
LANDCADIA HOLDINGS II, INC.

(LCA)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Landcadia Holdings II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/18/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Landcadia Holdings II (“Landcadia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LCA) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you have been a continuous holder of Landcadia shares since June 27, 2020, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 2,50 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LANDCADIA HOLDINGS II, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDCADIA HOLDINGS II, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tilman Joseph Fertitta Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Brian Handler Co-Chairman & President
Richard H. Liem Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
G. Michael Stevens Independent Director
Michael S. Chadwick Independent Director
