  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Landec Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNDC   US5147661046

LANDEC CORPORATION

(LNDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
9.130 USD   +3.75%
04:06pLandec Corporation Revises First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for October 6, 2022 At 8 : 00 a.m. ET
GL
04:05pLandec Corporation Revises First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for October 6, 2022 At 8 : 00 a.m. ET
AQ
09/21Landec Corporation Sets First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call For October 5, 2022 At 2 : 00 p.m. PT
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landec Corporation Revises First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for October 6, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

09/28/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SANTA MARIA, Calif. and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) (“Landec” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company focused on its growing Lifecore Biomedical (“Lifecore”) business – a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials – today announced a change to its previously announced fiscal 2023 first quarter earnings conference call date in recognition of Yom Kippur.

The Company will now report financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 6, 2022 and hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 8:00 am ET/7:00 am CT that day. The live webcast can be accessed via Landec’s website on the Investor Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 30 days.

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Central time)

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1571075&tp_key=1996ac9554

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial toll-free: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so the operator can register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available through October 13th, by calling toll-free: 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering code 13732915.

About Landec Corporation
Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels. Curation Foods brands include Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products and O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.

Landec Corp. Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Jeff Sonnek
(646) 277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 202 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,83 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -92,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 260 M 260 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 689
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart LANDEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Landec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,80 $
Average target price 15,80 $
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James G. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Morberg CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Craig A. Barbarosh Chairman
Catherine Angell Sohn Independent Director
Tonia L. Pankopf Independent Director
