(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Bastogi rises 5.4 percent after giving up 1.4 percent over the past month. In the six-month period, the stock has given up 8.1% and in the last year has lost 7.7%.

Gequity advances 4.6 percent after losing 17 percent in the last month. In the six-month period, however, it was up triple digits and in the last year it was in the green by 82%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Landi Renzo finishes at the bottom, in the red by 7.5 percent. The company announced Monday evening that it had made a group loss of EUR27.7 million in the first nine months of the year, worsening from a negative EUR10.1 million recorded in the same period last year.

Alkemy gives up 4.5 percent after rising 5.0 percent over the past month. Over the past year, the stock has given up more than 31%.

