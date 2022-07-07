Landi Renzo S p A : CS - Ammontare complessivo diritti di voto

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

7 luglio 2022 - July 7, 2022

Landi Renzo: Notification of changes in the total amount of the voting rights (Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)

Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), July 7, 2022

The Company announces that - following the loss of the increased voting right relating to no. 61,495,130 and n. 5,000,000 ordinary shares of Landi Renzo S.p.A. respectively held by Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l. by virtue of the contribution of the total shares to the company GBD GREEN BY DEFINITION S.P.A. the data relating to the shares in circulation and the number of voting rights that can be exercised from today's date are shown in the table below.

Current number of voting rights Previous number of voting rights Number of Number of voting Number of shares Number of voting shares of which rights of which the rights the capital is capital is composed composed Total amount, of which: 112.500.000 112.506.700 112.500.000 179.001.830 Ordinary Shares ISIN IT0004210289 (dividend rights 1/01/2022) 112.493.300 112.493.300 45.998.170 45.998.170 Current cupon: 5 Ordinary Shares with increased voting rights ISIN IT0005282451 6.700 13.400 66.501.830 133.003.660 (dividend rights 1/01/2022) Current cupon: 5

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007

