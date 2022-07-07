Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Landi Renzo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LR   IT0004210289

LANDI RENZO S.P.A.

(LR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-07 am EDT
0.7340 EUR    0.00%
Landi Renzo S p A : CS - Ammontare complessivo diritti di voto

07/07/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

7 luglio 2022 - July 7, 2022

Landi Renzo: Comunicazione dell'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto (art. 85-bis, comma 4-bis, del Regolamento Emittenti)

Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), 7 luglio 2022

La Società comunica che - a seguito della perdita del diritto di voto maggiorato relativo alle n. 61.495.130 e a n. 5.000.000 azioni ordinarie Landi Renzo S.p.A. rispettivamente detenute da Girefin S.p.A. e Gireimm S.r.l. in virtù del conferimento del totale delle azioni alla società società GBD GREEN BY DEFINITION S.P.A. i dati relativi alle azioni in circolazione e al numero di diritti di voto esercitabili dalla data odierna sono riportati nella tabella in seguito.

Situazione aggiornata

Situazione precedente

Numero delle

Numero diritti

Numero delle

Numero diritti di

azioni che

di voto

azioni che

voto

compongono il

compongono il

capitale

capitale

Totale

112.500.000

112.506.700

112.500.000

179.001.830

di cui:

Azioni ordinarie

ISIN IT0004210289

(godimento regolare:

112.493.300

112.493.300

45.998.170

45.998.170

1/01/2022)

numero cedola in corso: 5

Azioni ordinarie con

voto maggiorato

ISIN IT0005282451

6.700

13.400

66.501.830

133.003.660

(godimento regolare:

1/01/2022)

numero cedola in corso: 5

Landi Renzo è leader mondiale nei settori della mobilità sostenibile e delle infrastrutture per il gas naturale, biometano ed idrogeno. Il Gruppo si caratterizza per una capillare presenza a livello globale in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di quasi il 90%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. è quotata sul segmento Euronext STAR Milan di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007

LANDI RENZO S.p.A.

Paolo Cilloni

CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it

1

www.landirenzogroup.com

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

7 luglio 2022 - July 7, 2022

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails

Landi Renzo: Notification of changes in the total amount of the voting rights (Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)

Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), July 7, 2022

The Company announces that - following the loss of the increased voting right relating to no. 61,495,130 and n. 5,000,000 ordinary shares of Landi Renzo S.p.A. respectively held by Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l. by virtue of the contribution of the total shares to the company GBD GREEN BY DEFINITION S.P.A. the data relating to the shares in circulation and the number of voting rights that can be exercised from today's date are shown in the table below.

Current number of voting rights

Previous number of voting rights

Number of

Number of voting

Number of shares

Number of voting

shares of which

rights

of which the

rights

the capital is

capital is

composed

composed

Total amount,

of which:

112.500.000

112.506.700

112.500.000

179.001.830

Ordinary Shares ISIN

IT0004210289 (dividend

rights 1/01/2022)

112.493.300

112.493.300

45.998.170

45.998.170

Current cupon: 5

Ordinary Shares with

increased voting rights

ISIN IT0005282451

6.700

13.400

66.501.830

133.003.660

(dividend rights

1/01/2022)

Current cupon: 5

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007

For further information:

LANDI RENZO S.p.A.

Paolo Cilloni

CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it

2

www.landirenzogroup.com

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 286 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 -3,00 M -3,05 M -3,05 M
Net Debt 2022 136 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 82,6 M 84,0 M 84,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 32,6%
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,73 €
Average target price 0,73 €
Spread / Average Target -0,54%
Managers and Directors
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Cilloni Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Stefano Landi Chief Executive Officer
Sara Fornasiero Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovannina Domenichini Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDI RENZO S.P.A.-11.46%84
CUMMINS INC.-10.83%27 446
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED17.26%3 876
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-3.57%3 427
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-13.48%2 686
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG-7.04%1 636