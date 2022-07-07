Landi Renzo S p A : CS - Ammontare complessivo diritti di voto

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release
7 luglio 2022 - July 7, 2022
Landi Renzo: Comunicazione dell'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto (art. 85-bis, comma 4-bis, del Regolamento Emittenti)
Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), 7 luglio 2022
La Società comunica che - a seguito della perdita del diritto di voto maggiorato relativo alle n. 61.495.130 e a n. 5.000.000 azioni ordinarie Landi Renzo S.p.A. rispettivamente detenute da Girefin S.p.A. e Gireimm S.r.l. in virtù del conferimento del totale delle azioni alla società società GBD GREEN BY DEFINITION S.P.A. i dati relativi alle azioni in circolazione e al numero di diritti di voto esercitabili dalla data odierna sono riportati nella tabella in seguito.
|
|
Situazione aggiornata
|
Situazione precedente
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numero delle
|
Numero diritti
|
Numero delle
|
Numero diritti di
|
|
azioni che
|
di voto
|
azioni che
|
voto
|
|
compongono il
|
|
compongono il
|
|
|
capitale
|
|
capitale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totale
|
112.500.000
|
112.506.700
|
112.500.000
|
179.001.830
|
di cui:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Azioni ordinarie
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN IT0004210289
|
|
|
|
|
(godimento regolare:
|
112.493.300
|
112.493.300
|
45.998.170
|
45.998.170
|
|
|
|
|
1/01/2022)
|
|
|
|
|
numero cedola in corso: 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Azioni ordinarie con
|
|
|
|
|
voto maggiorato
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN IT0005282451
|
6.700
|
13.400
|
66.501.830
|
133.003.660
|
|
|
|
|
(godimento regolare:
|
|
|
|
|
1/01/2022)
|
|
|
|
|
numero cedola in corso: 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Landi Renzo è leader mondiale nei settori della mobilità sostenibile e delle infrastrutture per il gas naturale, biometano ed idrogeno. Il Gruppo si caratterizza per una capillare presenza a livello globale in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di quasi il 90%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. è quotata sul segmento Euronext STAR Milan di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007
LANDI RENZO S.p.A.
Paolo Cilloni
CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it
1
www.landirenzogroup.com
7 luglio 2022 - July 7, 2022
This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails
Landi Renzo: Notification of changes in the total amount of the voting rights (Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)
Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), July 7, 2022
The Company announces that - following the loss of the increased voting right relating to no. 61,495,130 and n. 5,000,000 ordinary shares of Landi Renzo S.p.A. respectively held by Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l. by virtue of the contribution of the total shares to the company GBD GREEN BY DEFINITION S.P.A. the data relating to the shares in circulation and the number of voting rights that can be exercised from today's date are shown in the table below.
|
|
Current number of voting rights
|
Previous number of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Number of voting
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting
|
|
shares of which
|
rights
|
of which the
|
rights
|
|
the capital is
|
|
capital is
|
|
|
composed
|
|
composed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount,
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
112.500.000
|
112.506.700
|
112.500.000
|
179.001.830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares ISIN
|
|
|
|
|
IT0004210289 (dividend
|
|
|
|
|
rights 1/01/2022)
|
112.493.300
|
112.493.300
|
45.998.170
|
45.998.170
|
Current cupon: 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares with
|
|
|
|
|
increased voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN IT0005282451
|
6.700
|
13.400
|
66.501.830
|
133.003.660
|
(dividend rights
|
|
|
|
|
1/01/2022)
|
|
|
|
|
Current cupon: 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Landi Renzo is the global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007
For further information:
LANDI RENZO S.p.A.
Paolo Cilloni
CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it
2
www.landirenzogroup.com