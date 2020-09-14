Landi Renzo S p A : CS Deposito Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale 30 06 2020

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

12 settembre 2020 - September 12, 2020

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.

Landi Renzo: Filing of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020

Cavriago (RE), September 12, 2020

The Company announces that the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020 approved by the Board of Directors held on September 11, 2020, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on that one of the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the LPG and Methane gas components and systems for motor vehicles sector. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) and with 60 years experience in the sector, is present in over 50 Countries, with export sales of about 80%. Landi Renzo SpA has been listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

