Landi Renzo S p A : CS Deposito Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale 30 06 2020

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release
12 settembre 2020 - September 12, 2020
Landi Renzo: pubblicazione della Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2020
Cavriago (RE), 12 settembre 2020
Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2020 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione dell'11 settembre 2020 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (www.landirenzogroup.com, sezione Investors) e del meccanismo di stoccaggio "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
Landi Renzo è leader mondiale nel settore dei componenti e dei sistemi di alimentazione a GPL e Metano per autotrazione. La Società, con sede a Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) e con un'esperienza di oltre 60 anni nel settore, si è caratterizzata per l'internazionalità dell'attività che si concretizza nella presenza in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di circa l'80%. Landi Renzo SpA è quotata sul segmento STAR del Mercato MTA di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007.
Per ulteriori informazioni:
LANDI RENZO S.p.A.
Paolo Cilloni
CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it
MEDIA
Image Building
Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali e-maillandirenzo@imagebuilding.it
This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.
Landi Renzo: Filing of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020
Cavriago (RE), September 12, 2020
The Company announces that the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020 approved by the Board of Directors held on September 11, 2020, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on that one of the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
Landi Renzo is the global leader in the LPG and Methane gas components and systems for motor vehicles sector. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) and with 60 years experience in the sector, is present in over 50 Countries, with export sales of about 80%. Landi Renzo SpA has been listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.
