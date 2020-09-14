Log in
LANDI RENZO S.P.A.

(LR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 09/14 11:35:45 am
0.572 EUR   -4.98%
Landi Renzo S p A : CS Deposito Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale 30 06 2020

09/14/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

12 settembre 2020 - September 12, 2020

Landi Renzo: pubblicazione della Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2020

Cavriago (RE), 12 settembre 2020

Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2020 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione dell'11 settembre 2020 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (www.landirenzogroup.com, sezione Investors) e del meccanismo di stoccaggio "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo è leader mondiale nel settore dei componenti e dei sistemi di alimentazione a GPL e Metano per autotrazione. La Società, con sede a Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) e con un'esperienza di oltre 60 anni nel settore, si è caratterizzata per l'internazionalità dell'attività che si concretizza nella presenza in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di circa l'80%. Landi Renzo SpA è quotata sul segmento STAR del Mercato MTA di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

LANDI RENZO S.p.A.

Paolo Cilloni

CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it

MEDIA

Image Building

Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali e-maillandirenzo@imagebuilding.it

www.landirenzogroup.com

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

12 settembre 2020 - September 12, 2020

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.

Landi Renzo: Filing of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020

Cavriago (RE), September 12, 2020

The Company announces that the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020 approved by the Board of Directors held on September 11, 2020, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on that one of the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the LPG and Methane gas components and systems for motor vehicles sector. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) and with 60 years experience in the sector, is present in over 50 Countries, with export sales of about 80%. Landi Renzo SpA has been listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

For further Info:

LANDI RENZO S.p.A.

Paolo Cilloni

CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it

MEDIA

Image Building

Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali e-maillandirenzo@imagebuilding.it

www.landirenzogroup.com

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:44:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 164 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2020 -1,05 M -1,25 M -1,25 M
Net Debt 2020 60,2 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -67,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 64,1 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 589
Free-Float 32,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Landi Chairman
Paolo Cilloni Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Paolo Emanuele Maria Ferrero Director, Group CTO & VP-Strategic Development
Angelo Iori Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDI RENZO S.P.A.-33.33%80
CUMMINS INC.16.18%30 682
RHEINMETALL-23.50%3 995
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-0.15%3 109
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.13.47%2 769
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-14.26%1 721
