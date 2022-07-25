Landi Renzo S p A : PR - FPT Industrial / Landi Renzo

FPT Industrial and Landi Renzo focus on hydrogen and develop

an innovative blending system with natural gas

Hythane Onboard Blending System allows a reduction in CO2 emissions of 10% compared to natural gas

and 20% compared to diesel

FPT Industrial, a brand of Iveco Group, dedicated to the engineering, innovation, production and sale of alternative engines and propulsions for all the industrial vehicles, and Landi Renzo, global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector, have jointly developed a Hythane On-Board Blending - OBB - system, aiming to realize hydrogen and methane mixtures - as known as Hythane - directly on vehicle.

The system is based on a brand-new and innovative dual rail concept and a dedicated control system guarantees a further reduction in CO2 emissions, compared to natural gas and diesel (-10% vs natural gas and -20% versus diesel), using the same NG engine layout while ensuring the same performance and efficiency.

Hythane is a "ready now" solution that gives a second life to urban and extra-urban bus fleets, as well as to short and medium haul vehicles with natural gas engines, extending engine's lifespan and reducing emissions.

Landi Renzo realized an advanced dual rail mixer containing both NG and Hydrogen and controlled by an additional ECU totally designed in house; the gas feeding system is equipped with NG and H2 Landi Renzo pressure regulators.

As a key benefit, the new system both applies on CNG and LNG applications, giving flexibility to realize the optimal hydrogen to methane ratio according to the operating conditions.

This project has been developed on the basis of a MoU signed by FTP Industrial and Landi Renzo one year ago, aimed at developing complete and efficient solutions for an ever more sustainable mobility and focused on facilitating the introduction of hydrogen to the transportation sector.

Cristiano Musi, CEO of Landi Renzo Group commented "This is a high-value project, which fits perfectly into the energy transition. We are very proud of this first development made in collaboration with FPT Industrial, which joins the range of products that Landi Group has at its disposal for hydrogen applications. We believe that collaboration among players with different skills is a key to success in a sector such as the hydrogen one and we want to further apply this model both in the hydrogen compression and in the green transportation segment".