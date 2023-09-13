Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

13 settembre 2023 - September 13, 2023

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.

Landi Renzo: Filing of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2023

Cavriago (RE), September 13, 2023

The Company announces that the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2023 approved by the Board of Directors held on September 11, 2023, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on that one of the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

