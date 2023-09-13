Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

13 settembre 2023 - September 13, 2023

Landi Renzo: pubblicazione della Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2023

Cavriago (RE), 13 settembre 2023

Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2023 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione del 11 settembre 2023 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (www.landirenzogroup.com, sezione Investors) e del meccanismo di stoccaggio "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo è leader mondiale nei settori della mobilità sostenibile e delle infrastrutture per il gas naturale, biometano ed idrogeno. Il Gruppo si caratterizza per una capillare presenza a livello globale in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di quasi il 90%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. è quotata sul segmento Euronext STAR Milan di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

LANDI RENZO

Contatti per i media

Paolo Cilloni

Community

CFO and Investor Relator

landirenzo@community.it

ir@landi.it

Roberto Patriarca - 335 6509568

Silvia Tavola - 338 6561460

Lucia Fava - 366 5613441

1

www.landirenzogroup.com

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

13 settembre 2023 - September 13, 2023

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.

Landi Renzo: Filing of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2023

Cavriago (RE), September 13, 2023

The Company announces that the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2023 approved by the Board of Directors held on September 11, 2023, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on that one of the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

For further Info:

LANDI RENZO S.p.A.

Paolo Cilloni

CFO and Investor Relator

ir@landi.it

Media Contacts:

Community

landirenzo@community.it

Roberto Patriarca - +39 335 6509568

Silvia Tavola - +39 338 6561460

Lucia Fava - + 39 366 5613441

2

www.landirenzogroup.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 08:35:01 UTC.