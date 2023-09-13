Comunicato Stampa - Press Release
13 settembre 2023 - September 13, 2023
Landi Renzo: pubblicazione della Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2023
Cavriago (RE), 13 settembre 2023
Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2023 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione del 11 settembre 2023 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (www.landirenzogroup.com, sezione Investors) e del meccanismo di stoccaggio "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
Landi Renzo è leader mondiale nei settori della mobilità sostenibile e delle infrastrutture per il gas naturale, biometano ed idrogeno. Il Gruppo si caratterizza per una capillare presenza a livello globale in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di quasi il 90%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. è quotata sul segmento Euronext STAR Milan di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007.
Per ulteriori informazioni:
LANDI RENZO
Contatti per i media
Paolo Cilloni
Community
CFO and Investor Relator
landirenzo@community.it
ir@landi.it
Roberto Patriarca - 335 6509568
Silvia Tavola - 338 6561460
Lucia Fava - 366 5613441
1
www.landirenzogroup.com
Comunicato Stampa - Press Release
13 settembre 2023 - September 13, 2023
This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.
Landi Renzo: Filing of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2023
Cavriago (RE), September 13, 2023
The Company announces that the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2023 approved by the Board of Directors held on September 11, 2023, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on that one of the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
Landi Renzo is the global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.
For further Info:
LANDI RENZO S.p.A.
Paolo Cilloni
CFO and Investor Relator
ir@landi.it
Media Contacts:
Community
landirenzo@community.it
Roberto Patriarca - +39 335 6509568
Silvia Tavola - +39 338 6561460
Lucia Fava - + 39 366 5613441
2
www.landirenzogroup.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 08:35:01 UTC.