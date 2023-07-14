Press Release

14th July 2023

Cavriago (RE), 14th July 2023 - Integrating the press release of July 12, 2023, it is hereby communicated that the resignation of Cristiano Musi as CEO of Landi Renzo has taken place by mutual consent and is part of the corporate reorganization of Landi Renzo Group, which involves, on the one hand, Annalisa Stupenengo taking on the role of Group CEO, backed by almost thirty years of experience in the mobility sector, developed worldwide holding roles of increasing responsibility at the Iveco Group, CNH Industrial and FCA. On the other hand, Cristiano Musi continues to hold the role of CEO of SAFE&CEC and Safe and he takes the role of CEO of Idro Meccanica, all Landi Renzo Group's subsidiaries, which design and market advanced systems for the compression and management of natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen. Paolo Cilloni returns to the role of Group's Chief Financial Officer, thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the company and of the Group.

It should be noted that Cristiano Musi has not received and will not receive any indemnity as long as he continues to hold these roles in the subsidiaries Safe&Cec, Safe and Idro Meccanica.

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

This press release is a translation. The Italian version will prevail.

