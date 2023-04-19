Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Landi Renzo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LR   IT0004210289

LANDI RENZO S.P.A.

(LR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:41:39 2023-04-19 am EDT
0.5620 EUR   -0.88%
04:50aLandi Renzo S P A : PR annual report (english version)
PU
03/27Landi Renzo S P A : PR filing of notice of call ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
03/17Listings confirmed in uptrend; Webuild bullish
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landi Renzo S p A : PR annual report (english version)

04/19/2023 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

18 aprile 2023 - April 18, 2023

Landi Renzo: pubblicazione della Relazione Finanziaria Annuale al 31 dicembre 2022

Cavriago (RE), 18 aprile 2023

Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria Annuale al 31 dicembre 2022 in lingua inglese è stata messa a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, il sito internet della Società (www.landirenzogroup.com, sezione Investors) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com)

Landi Renzo è leader mondiale nei settori della mobilità sostenibile e delle infrastrutture per il gas naturale, biometano ed idrogeno. Il Gruppo si caratterizza per una capillare presenza a livello globale in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di quasi il 90%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. è quotata sul segmento Euronext STAR Milan di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

LANDI RENZO

Contatti per i media: Community

Vittorio Tavanti

Roberto Patriarca - 335 6509568

CFO and Investor Relator

Silvia Tavola - 338 6561460

ir@landi.it

Lucia Fava - 366 5613441

landirenzo@community.it

1

www.landirenzogroup.com

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

18 aprile 2023 - April 18, 2023

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.

Landi Renzo: Filing of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2022

Cavriago (RE), April 18, 2023

The Company announces that the English version of the Financial Report as of December 31, 2022 is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on that one of the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo is a global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.

For further Info:

LANDI RENZO

Media contacts: Community

Vittorio Tavanti

Roberto Patriarca - 335 6509568

CFO and Investor Relator

Silvia Tavola - 338 6561460

ir@landi.it

Lucia Fava - 366 5613441

landirenzo@community.it

2

www.landirenzogroup.com

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
04:50aLandi Renzo S P A : PR annual report (english version)
PU
03/27Landi Renzo S P A : PR filing of notice of call ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
03/17Listings confirmed in uptrend; Webuild bullish
AN
03/17Oxygen on stocks; oil advances on Mib.
AN
03/15Banks sink the Mib, which falls below 26,000
AN
03/15Mib opens down; China retail sales rise
AN
03/15Transcript : Landi Renzo S.p.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
03/15Revenues go up but Landi Renzo closes 2022 at a loss
AN
03/14Landi Renzo S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/22Future in the red; KKR extends offer for TIM
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 347 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2023 -2,20 M -2,41 M -2,41 M
Net Debt 2023 89,0 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -54,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 128 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Landi Renzo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,57 €
Average target price 0,79 €
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vittoriow Tavanti Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Stefano Landi Chief Executive Officer
Jean Paule Castagno Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corrado Belicchi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDI RENZO S.P.A.3.09%140
CUMMINS INC.-2.61%33 398
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED8.06%5 033
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG23.41%2 938
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.5.13%2 676
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY10.67%1 145
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer