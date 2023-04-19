Landi Renzo S p A : PR annual report (english version)
Per ulteriori informazioni:
LANDI RENZO
Contatti per i media: Community
Vittorio Tavanti
Roberto Patriarca - 335 6509568
CFO and Investor Relator
Silvia Tavola - 338 6561460
ir@landi.it
Lucia Fava - 366 5613441
landirenzo@community.it
This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.
Landi Renzo: Filing of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2022
Cavriago (RE), April 18, 2023
The Company announces that the English version of the Financial Report as of December 31, 2022 is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on that one of the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
Landi Renzo is a global leader in the natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen sustainable mobility and infrastructure sector. The Group stands out for its extensive presence at global level in over 50 countries, generating nearly 90% of its revenues abroad. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.
