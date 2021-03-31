Log in
Landi Renzo S p A : PR filing of Annual Financial Report as at December 31 2020

03/31/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
Press Release

March 31, 2021

Landi Renzo: filing of Annual Financial Report as at December 31, 2020

Cavriago (RE), March 31, 2021

We inform that today is available for the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on the storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com) the documentation indicated below:

  • Annual Financial Report as at December 31, 2020 (including: draft separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2020; the Directors' Report on operating performance; the statements in accordance with the article 154-bis of Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation ("TUF"); the Non-financial information report as at December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 254 of December 30, 2016; 2020 Report on corporate governance and ownership structure; Reports of the Auditing Firm and Report of the Board of Auditors);
  • Financial statements of relevant foreign subsidiaries not based in the European Union prepared for the purpose of compiling the consolidated accounts, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 of Consob Rules of the Markets n°20249/2017.

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails.

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the LPG and Methane gas components and systems for motor vehicles sector. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) and with 60 years experience in the sector, is present in over 50 Countries, with export sales of about 80%. Landi Renzo SpA has been listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

For further Info:

LANDI RENZO S.p.A.

Paolo Cilloni

CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it

MEDIA

Image Building

Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali e-maillandirenzo@imagebuilding.it

1

www.landirenzogroup.com

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 18:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 152 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2020 -3,55 M -4,18 M -4,18 M
Net Debt 2020 67,2 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -57,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 122 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Landi Renzo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,98 €
Last Close Price 1,08 €
Spread / Highest target 1,85%
Spread / Average Target -9,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Cilloni Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Stefano Landi Chairman
Paolo Emanuele Maria Ferrero Director, Group CTO & VP-Strategic Development
Sara Fornasiero Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDI RENZO S.P.A.32.03%142
CUMMINS INC.14.86%38 617
RHEINMETALL AG-0.55%4 362
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED60.13%3 392
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.19.62%3 317
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.5.72%3 305
