Landi Renzo S p A : PR filing of Annual Financial Report as at December 31 2020

March 31, 2021

Landi Renzo: filing of Annual Financial Report as at December 31, 2020

Cavriago (RE), March 31, 2021

We inform that today is available for the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on the storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com) the documentation indicated below:

Annual Financial Report as at December 31, 2020 (including: draft separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2020; the Directors' Report on operating performance; the statements in accordance with the article 154-bis of Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation ("TUF"); the Non-financial information report as at December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 254 of December 30, 2016; 2020 Report on corporate governance and ownership structure; Reports of the Auditing Firm and Report of the Board of Auditors);

Financial statements of relevant foreign subsidiaries not based in the European Union prepared for the purpose of compiling the consolidated accounts, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 of Consob Rules of the Markets n°20249/2017.

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the LPG and Methane gas components and systems for motor vehicles sector. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) and with 60 years experience in the sector, is present in over 50 Countries, with export sales of about 80%. Landi Renzo SpA has been listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

