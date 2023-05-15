Landi Renzo worsens loss in quarter; revenues increase

(Alliance News) - Landi Renzo Spa said it has approved results as of March 31, having reported consolidated revenues of EUR71.1 million, up 6.4 percent from EUR66.9 million in the same period last year.

The company worsens its first quarter loss to EUR9.9 million from a loss of EUR3.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

At the segment level, revenues from the Clean Tech Solutions business amounted to EUR23.1 million, up 12 percent from the same period in the previous year. The Green Transportation segment posted Revenues of EUR48.0 million, up 3.8% from the same period last year.

Adjusted Ebitda was negative and amounted to EUR961,000, compared to a positive EUR2.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net financial position is EUR107.3 million compared to EUR92.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

On Friday, Landi Renzo closed in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR0.55 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.