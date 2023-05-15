Advanced search
    LR   IT0004210289

LANDI RENZO S.P.A.

(LR)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-12 am EDT
0.5500 EUR    0.00%
Landi Renzo worsens loss in quarter; revenues increase

05/15/2023 | 01:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - Landi Renzo Spa said it has approved results as of March 31, having reported consolidated revenues of EUR71.1 million, up 6.4 percent from EUR66.9 million in the same period last year.

The company worsens its first quarter loss to EUR9.9 million from a loss of EUR3.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

At the segment level, revenues from the Clean Tech Solutions business amounted to EUR23.1 million, up 12 percent from the same period in the previous year. The Green Transportation segment posted Revenues of EUR48.0 million, up 3.8% from the same period last year.

Adjusted Ebitda was negative and amounted to EUR961,000, compared to a positive EUR2.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

Net financial position is EUR107.3 million compared to EUR92.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

On Friday, Landi Renzo closed in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR0.55 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 348 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2023 -2,20 M -2,39 M -2,39 M
Net Debt 2023 89,0 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -53,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 124 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 916
Free-Float 63,1%
Technical analysis trends LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,55 €
Average target price 0,79 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vittoriow Tavanti Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Stefano Landi Chief Executive Officer
Jean Paule Castagno Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corrado Belicchi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANDI RENZO S.P.A.0.00%134
CUMMINS INC.-10.33%30 754
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED18.78%5 520
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG16.59%2 749
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY3.17%1 068
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.17.16%932
