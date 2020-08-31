Landing International Development Limited

藍 鼎 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 582)

FORM OF PROXY

FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON

17 SEPTEMBER 2020, THURSDAY AT 11:00 A.M.

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2_ shares of

HK$0.01 each in the capital of LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT3 the

chairman of the meeting or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Special General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company (or at any adjournment thereof) to be held at Level 22, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on 17 September 2020, Thursday at 11:00 a.m. and to vote in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting as indicated below or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR4 AGAINST4 1. To approve and adopt the New Share Option Scheme and to authorise the directors of the Company to grant options and to allot, issue and deal with the Shares pursuant to the exercise of any option granted thereunder and to take all such steps as they may consider necessary or expedient to implement the New Share Option Scheme. 2. To re-elect Mr. Lin Liangyong as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 3. To re-elect Mr. Shek Lai Him Abraham as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

The full text of the resolution is set out in the Notice of the Special General Meeting contained in the circular of the Company dated 31 August 2020 which is sent to the shareholders of the Company together with this proxy form.

Dated this of 2020. Signature(s)5

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please delete the words "the chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A PARTICULAR RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A PARTICULAR RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be lodged at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

