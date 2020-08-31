Landing International Development : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Landing International Development Limited

藍 鼎 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 582)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the special general meeting (the "Meeting") of Landing International Development Limited (the "Company") will be held at Level 22, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 17 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

" THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange of granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the shares of the Company which may fall to be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of options granted under the proposed share option scheme of the Company (the " New Share Option Scheme ") (a copy of which has been produced to the meeting marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose), the principal terms of the New Share Option Scheme be and are hereby approved and the Directors be authorised to grant options and allot and issue shares of the Company pursuant to the New Share Option Scheme, and that the Directors be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and to enter into all such transactions and arrangements as may be necessary and expedient in order to give effect to the New Share Option Scheme, provided that the total number of shares which may be allotted or issued upon exercise of all share options granted thereunder shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the close of business on the date on which this resolution is passed." "To re-elect Mr. Lin Liangyong as an independent non-executive director of the Company." "To re-elect Mr. Shek Lai Him Abraham as an independent non-executive director of the Company."

By Order of the Board of

Landing International Development Limited

Yang Zhihui

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020