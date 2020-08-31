Landing International Development : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
Landing International Development Limited
藍 鼎 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 582)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the special general meeting (the "Meeting") of Landing International Development Limited (the "Company") will be held at Level 22, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 17 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
"THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange of granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the shares of the Company which may fall to be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of options granted under the proposed share option scheme of the Company (the "New Share Option Scheme") (a copy of which has been produced to the meeting marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose), the principal terms of the New Share Option Scheme be and are hereby approved and the Directors be authorised to grant options and allot and issue shares of the Company pursuant to the New Share Option Scheme, and that the Directors be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and to enter into all such transactions and arrangements as may be necessary and expedient in order to give effect to the New Share Option Scheme, provided that the total number of shares which may be allotted or issued upon exercise of all share options granted thereunder shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the close of business on the date on which this resolution is passed."
"To re-elect Mr. Lin Liangyong as an independent non-executive director of the Company."
"To re-elect Mr. Shek Lai Him Abraham as an independent non-executive director of the Company."
By Order of the Board of
Landing International Development Limited
Yang Zhihui
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 31 August 2020
Registered Office:
Head Office and Principal Place of
Clarendon House
Business in Hong Kong:
2 Church Street
Suites 5815-5816, 58/F
Hamilton HM 11
Two International Finance Centre
Bermuda
No. 8 Finance Street, Central
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A form of proxy in respect of this Meeting is enclosed. Whether or not you intend to attend the Meeting in person, you are urged to complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person if you so wish. In the event that you attend the Meeting after having lodged the form of proxy, it will be deemed to have been revoked.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 14 September 2020 (Hong Kong time) to Thursday, 17 September 2020 (Hong Kong time), both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020 (Hong Kong time), being the last share registration date.
To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Dr. Yang Zhihui (Chairman), Ms. Chan Mee Sze, Mr. Yeung Lo, Dr. Wong Hoi Po and Ms. Pu Shen Chen as executive Directors and Mr. Li Chun Kei, Mr. Lin Liangyong and Mr. Shek Lai Him Abraham as independent non-executive Directors.
In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese
