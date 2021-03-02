Landing International Development : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Landing International Development Limited (the "Company")

02/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 582

Description :Ordinary SharesBalance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

1,000,000,000,000

Authorised share Par value capital (HKD) (HKD) 0.01 10,000,000,000 - 0.01 10,000,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) -

No. of ordinary shares

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description :

Description : preference shares No. of other classes of shares

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :

10,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 3,521,877,510 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 3,521,877,510 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil Nil March 2019 (

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. New Share Option Scheme approved at SGM held on (17/09/2020) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

Exercised

Nil

CancelledLapsed

Nil

NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable: No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) N/A N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month N/A N/A N/A N/A ________

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueAt price :At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issueduring the month pursuant thereto

issued may be

issuer issuer which 5. Scrip dividend 6. Repurchase of shares 7. Redemption of shares 8. Consideration issue At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1) State currency Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares repurchased (Note 1) Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares redeemed (Note 1) Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) ________ ( / / ) ( / / ) ________ ( / / ) ( / / )N/AN/AN/AN/A



issuer issuer which

issued may beduring the month pursuant thereto

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

9. Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )N/AClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )N/ATotal E. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/ATotal increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A N/A N/A N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

(ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

(iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the

securities have been fulfilled;

(iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

(v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

(vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

(vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

(viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Lok Man Tsit

Title: Company Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : 1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). 2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. 3. "Identical" means in this context: 4.

 the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

 they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

 they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.