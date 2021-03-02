Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Landing International Development Limited    582   BMG5369T1788

LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(582)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landing International Development : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

03/02/2021 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Landing International Development Limited (the "Company")

02/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 582

Description :Ordinary SharesBalance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

1,000,000,000,000

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(HKD)

(HKD)

0.01

10,000,000,000

-

0.01

10,000,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

-

No. of ordinary shares

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

Description :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :

10,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,521,877,510

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

3,521,877,510

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

Nil

March 2019

(

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. New Share Option Scheme approved at SGM held on (17/09/2020) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

Exercised

Nil

CancelledLapsed

Nil

NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

________

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueAt price :At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issueduring the month pursuant thereto

  • issued may be

  • issuer issuer which

    • 5. Scrip dividend

    • 6. Repurchase of shares

    • 7. Redemption of shares

    • 8. Consideration issue

    At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

    State currency

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

    Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

    Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

    EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

    EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ________

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

    ________

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

    ________

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

    ________

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )N/AN/AN/AN/A

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beduring the month pursuant thereto

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

9. Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )N/AClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )N/ATotal E. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/ATotal increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A N/A N/A N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  • (i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

  • (ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

  • (iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the

securities have been fulfilled;

  • (iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

  • (v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

  • (vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

  • (vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

  • (viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: Lok Man Tsit

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1.

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2.

Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet

individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return

published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is

required to be made in this return.

3.

"Identical" means in this context:

4.

  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Landing International Development Limited published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
02:39aLANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movemen..
PU
01/06LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : Starts Search for Employee as Over $13 Mill..
MT
2020LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : Poll results of special general meeting hel..
PU
2020LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : Proposals for adoption of new share option ..
PU
2020LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : Notice of special general meeting
PU
2020FORM OF PROXY FOR THE SPECIAL GENERA : 00 a.m.
PU
2020LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : Discloseable transaction in relation to the..
PU
2020LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : Appointment of independent non-executive di..
PU
2020LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movemen..
PU
2020GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple and Google unveil their Covid-19 contact tracing s..
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 816 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2019 -2 133 M -275 M -275 M
Net Debt 2019 2 247 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,21x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 444 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,85x
EV / Sales 2019 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 592
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Landing International Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhi Hui Yang Executive Chairman
Chun Kei Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Liang Yong Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Mee Sze Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED102.97%186
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED20.25%39 704
SANDS CHINA LTD.7.64%37 859
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.46%33 832
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB25.96%26 517
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.26.65%19 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ